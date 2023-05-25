Covington plans full slate of events, parade to honor city’s fallen during Monday’s Memorial Day holiday















The collective debt to the heroic men and women who died while serving in this nation’s military can never be fully repaid, but their sacrifices will never be forgotten – living on in the memories of loved ones, through national observances, and in words etched onto headstones and bronze plaques.

That remembering will continue in Covington on Monday, May 29, with nine hours of ceremonies and a parade committed to honoring the military dead as part of Covington’s annual Memorial Day services.

“Memorial Day is a day of remembering our soldiers,” said Denny Madden, co-chair and treasurer of the United Veterans Memorial Day Committee. “Because of their sacrifice for our freedoms, we’re able to have parades like this to honor them. We are eternally grateful for their sacrifices so that we can be here to celebrate this day to remember them.”

Monday’s Memorial Day events, which occur under the auspices of the United Veterans Memorial Association, will begin with a string of observances at military sites, continue with a parade at 2 p.m., and end with a service at 3:15 p.m. at Historic Linden Grove Cemetery & Arboretum.

The salutes at the sites will include a prayer, a 21-gun salute, the playing of “Taps,” and the placing of a wreath by the combined Honor Guard from the Latonia American Legion Post 203 and the Marshall Schildmeyer VFW Post 6095, Madden said. Those will be in addition to any local community program.

Morning events:

• VFW Post 6095 at 347 E. 47th St. – 7 a.m.

• American Legion Post 203 on Winston Highway – 7:45 a.m.

• Korean War Memorial at Ritte’s Corner – 7:55 a.m.

• Vietnam Memorial at 38th and Church streets – 8:05 a.m.

• World War II Memorial at Holmes High School – 8:30 a.m.

• Mother of God Cemetery at 3125 Madison Ave. – 8:45 a.m.

• Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at 5336 Old Taylor Mill Road – 9:05 a.m.

The parade

Floats, vehicles, and marchers will begin lining up at Holmes High School at 12:30 p.m. for the parade. Participants should enter the campus by way of Eastern Avenue, Madden said.

The parade will leave the campus at 2 p.m. and proceed north on Madison Avenue, west onto 19th Street, north on Holman Avenue, and west on 13th Street to the new entrance of Linden Grove Cemetery.

The parade will include City officials, police and fire vehicles, various military contingents and vehicles, a choir and band, ball teams, and fraternal organizations.

The ceremony at Linden Grove will begin at about 3:15 p.m., with Suzanne Bunch, chairperson of United Veterans Memorial Committee as the Mistress of Ceremonies.

The keynote speaker will be Craig McKee, a U.S. Air Force veteran and WCPO anchor and reporter. The ceremony’s Grand Marshal is U.S. Army Veteran Donald Best. Covington Mayor Joe Meyer also will speak. Special recognitions include a WWI headstone dedication.

“Covington’s Memorial Day Parade and the ceremonial events of the day are defined by thoughtful reflection and remembrance of Covington’s fallen – the brave men and women of our city who valiantly served this country,” Meyer said. “It’s vital that we continue to honor their memory so that generations come to know of their sacrifice.”

City of Covington