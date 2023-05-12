Covington Latin senior Anthony Brown to graduate at 15, will attend University of California, San Diego















In the upcoming days, Covington Latin School student Anthony Brown will be graduating from high school at just 15 years old before heading to the University of California, San Diego, one of the top 10 public universities in the world, where he will study Biological Science in the fall.

Not only will Brown be graduating at 15, but he will do so with an impressive 4.48 GPA, which includes eight Advance Placement (AP) classes and 14 Honors classes courses out of the required 26 high school course load – the four remaining courses were not offered as honors/AP level. Brown was also accepted into the University of Kentucky, University of California, Santa Barbara, and Seton Hall University in New Jersey. He was named an AP Scholar with Distinction and received both Magna Cum Laude and Summa Cum Laude awards on the National Latin Exams.

Brown also boasted an impressive high school resume outside of the classroom as well, including Student Council Class Representative in 10th and 11th grade before being elected Student Body President, National Honor Society, Junior Classical League, Education First Study Abroad trip to London and Ireland, Camp Coach for the Cincinnati Reds Summer Camp, and ten years of piano.

Brown was also very involved on the athletic fields during his time at Covington Latin and played at least one sport every season including Varsity Baseball (4 years), Varsity Cross Country (4 years), Varsity Soccer (2 years), Varsity Swimming (4 years), Varsity Track & Field (2 years), and Club Ultimate Frisbee (2 years). He has received the KHSAA Tripple Threat Award and the Academic All-State Honors all four years of high school. He was named the Soccer Player of the Week by the Enquirer in his Junior year.

In addition to his school activites, Brown also volunteers at Be Concerned, The Rose Garden Mission, and with The Flying Pig Water Stations.

Brown is the son of Jeremy and Leslie Brown of Fort Thomas. He will be joined by his class of 41 students on graduation day, 14 of whom will be 16 years old – also younger than most traditional high school graduates.

