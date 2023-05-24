Covington kids to swarm Devou Park’s Prisoner’s Lake for second annual Fishing Derby Saturday















Want to see a kid get excited?

Put a fishing pole in their hand and watch their face light up when a fish suddenly tugs on the other end. The surprise, the anticipation and the thrill of reeling in the fish … these emotions all but guarantee a contagious grin that spreads to anyone nearby.

This Saturday, May 27, such excitement will dominate the banks around Prisoners Lake in Devou Park, when the City of Covington’s Parks and Recreation Department holds its annual Fishing Derby for Covington kids ages 5 to 15.

“When it comes to families having fun together, there is nothing like the Fishing Derby,” said Alicia Chappell, Recreational Program Coordinator for Parks & Rec. “It’s one of our oldest and most popular events – and for good reason. Kids love catching fish, and parents love watching their kids catch fish.”

Derby details

• The event runs from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m., with registration beginning at 10:30 a.m. Families can save time by registering ahead of time online at Fishing Derby registration. • Prisoners Lake is at the corner of Prisoners Lake Drive and Wayne Road in Devou Park. Parking is available around the lake and the park. • Bring your own poles and tackle, or borrow some from Parks & Rec with an ID. Bait (wax worms and red worms) will be provided. Artificial bait is allowed as well. • Free hot dogs and drinks will be provided. • Prizes will be awarded for the longest, shortest, and heaviest fish. • The lake is stocked several times a year with catfish and rainbow trout by the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the lake also contains various species of sunfish.

Volunteers from Northern Kentucky Fly Fishers Inc. will help Parks & Rec staff the event.

The Devou Fishing Derby returned in 2022 after a three-year hiatus because of road construction near the lake and then COVID-19 concerns.

“We’re excited to bring it back,” Chappell said. “It’s especially fun to see kids whose parents and grandparents attended this event when they were little.”

City of Covington