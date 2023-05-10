Covington commission on new license fee approved by Fiscal Court: CEDA says fee ‘impairs’ city















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Once again, the city’s Commissioners found a way to make news at the very end of their regularly scheduled Tuesday legislative meeting.

Since the beginning of the year, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer lamented the fact that he was hearing from residents complaining about the raising of their occupational license fees.

“I want to ensure everybody that the city has not raised the occupational license fee — our Fiscal Court has raised the occupational license fee for everybody in Kenton County significantly,” Mayor Meyer said then.

He went on to explain how the county raised the rate by 28.1 percent, which raised the wage cap by 220 percent.

“This creates major competitive problems for us,” he told the crowd in January. “I hope we can have more of a discussion about it because this has a serious impact on our community. I want to tell the people Covington: It’s not the city. We didn’t do it. Not our fault.”

In late January, the Mayor reported back. After meetings with local mayors, county officials and economic developers, he was not pleased.

“The county did not make a very good case about the reasons that they implemented this tax increase,” the Mayor said. “They did finally acknowledge for the first time that the value of the increase exceeded $10 million … they still have not disclosed what they actually intend to use the money for.”

The Mayor previously said the city’s 2.45 percent occupational license fee had always been regarded as a hinderance to economic development. With the fiscal court’s decision, the rate will now be 3.36 percent.

“(Tri-county Economic Development) leadership at least agreed to look into this competitiveness issue,” he said. “The general question is how in the world are people going to make it when our governments are piling all of these extra expenses on people who can barely make ends meet?”

Tuesday night, Meyer had more to say. At the last meeting of the Covington Economic Development Authority, the group took a stand.

“The board took a position on the county occupational license fee increase,” Meyer said, “and the statement reads that ‘CEDA believes that the recent increase in the county occupational license fee … potentially impairs Covington’s economic competitiveness and job growth.”

But there was more.

“CEDA encourages the county to take action to reduce the burden,” he said. “So this was a statement that was adopted unanimously by CEDA board, and since we’ve had a number of discussions about the county occupational license fee, I wanted to bring this to your attention.”

Meyer has frequently said these discussions are ongoing.

Home CHDO Development Projects

Commissioners approved three proposals for separate Community Housing Development Organization projects in Newport with Entryway Inc.:

• 12 W. 10th St. — $99,637

• 337 Keturah St., Newport — $96,563

• 418 Elm St. — $93,667

The amounts are payable from 2022 HOME CHDO Development Project Funds. Entryway will completely rehabilitate the homes using professional labor and will sell the homes to a low-income buyer.

Kennel code amended

Commissioners approved an ordinance to amend the text of the Covington Neighborhood Development Code to clarify the term “kennel.”

The order addresses a scrivener’s error by removing “kennel” from the list of service-oriented examples and adding “clinic” to the veterinarian use.

“I’ve kind of followed this thing from the beginning,” Commissioner Washington said last week. “I don’t think a kennel a good fit in that neighborhood. I welcome the kennel in our city somewhere I just don’t think it’s a good fit at that location.”

Devou Presentation

Commissioners heard a presentation from the Devou Park Advisory Committee, which detailed upcoming projects for Fiscal Year 2024, including:

• installing proximately 15 benches

• expanding the trail

• improving access into the concert hall

• getting good drainage around bandshell

• enhancing the security in the park

• replacing windows

• installing some outdoor steps

New hire

Commissioners approved the new hire of Fred Davis, Laborer I, Right-of-Way Division, Public Works

Promotions

Commissioners approved the promotions of: Floyd Ard, Technician, Right-of-Way Division, Public Works and Kyle Hodge, Light Equipment Operator, Property Maintenance Division, Public Works.

Appointments

Commissioners approved the appointments of: Devin Perry, Human Rights Commission; Anthony Baker, Human Rights Commission; John Helmle, Devou Park Advisory Committee and Stacey Hoeter, Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters.

Resignation

Commissioners approved the resignation of Lindy Jenkins, Procurement Manager, Finance Department.

Short-term rental update

Commission Ron Washington asked for an update on the moratorium from the city manager on the short-term rentals.

“It is our intention to have something in place by the expiration of the moratorium,” City Manager Ken Smith said. “We’ve been meeting weekly and we have the framework for a proposal to come before Commission, but we are still working on some details … it is our intention to have one more public meeting where we could share that with the public and seek feedback, not only from you all, but from the community at large.”

HUD Adoption

Two weeks ago, Community Development Manager Jeremy Wallace hosted a public hearing, as required by HUD, for the draft of the 2023-24 CDBG/HOME Annual Action Plan.

He included a presentation of the draft plan followed by an allowance for public comments.

In order to receive an allocation of CDBG and HOME funds, the city is required to submit its Annual Action Plan no later than May 15. The plan had to be presented during a public hearing for review and public comment.

The Annual Plan identified 10 goals to be met:

• Expand Home Ownership Opportunities

• Increase Affordable Home Ownership Units

• Increase Affordable Rental Units

• Improve Existing Owner-Occupied Housing

• Improve Streets, Sidewalks and Public Facilities

• Improve Parks and Recreational Facilities

• Reduce and Prevent Crime

• Provide Recreation and Education Opportunities

• Increase Jobs through Economic Development

• Reduce Blighted Conditions

The city must adopt the Annual Action Plan for July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024, and Commissioners did just that, which authorized staff to submit the Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Next Meeting

The next regularly scheduled Covington Commission meeting will be a caucus meeting held at 6 p.m., May 16, at the City Building at 20 W. Pike St. in Covington. The meetings can be followed live on Fioptics channel 815, Spectrum channel 203, the Telecommunications Board of Northern Kentucky (TBNK) website, the TBNK Facebook page @TBNKonline, and the TBNK Roku channels.