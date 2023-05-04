Covington commission makes police officer’s suspension official, calls for more training















By Ryan Clark

NKyTribune reporter

Once again, city Commissioners had to stop their regular Tuesday night caucus meeting to enter into a special legislative session.

But this time, it was because of a previous multi-hour disciplinary hearing against a police

officer.

Last week, following an almost eight-hour hearing, Covington police Sgt. Jason Hartzler was demoted and suspended for 30 days without pay for misconduct involving female employees. This week, in order to start that suspension, Commissioners approved a resolution that said, in part, that Hartzler “engaged in unbecoming conduct.”

“This resolution is based on the hearing last week and the judgment rendered by the commissioners,” said assistant city solicitor Frank Schultz. “We put this order together, which basically sets your judgment in stone … what this will do is, it will create the date from which Sgt. Hartzler will be able to appeal — if he chooses to do so — it’ll be 30 days from today.”

However, it was not the only comments made on last week’s hearing.

Both Commissioners Nolan Nicaise and Ron Washington took time to share their opinions, which boiled down to the need for city staff to have more training when it comes to, as Nicaise put it, “sexual dynamics and safety in the workplace.”

“It was easy to come to one conclusion,” Nicaise said. “Workplace interactions and relationships — especially those that have sexual tones — are complicated and nuanced. They’re far from being black and white. We’re living in a culture that is rapidly changing. The ‘me too’ movement has brought workplace sexual harassment and power dynamics to the forefront of every Human Resources department in America. I’m glad that it has — it’s about time. But I also recognize that with rapid change in culture comes the need for re-education.”

Washington agreed.

“I also, after sitting through the hearing, believe that there should be some training given,” he said. “I understand that we haven’t been given training lately, (maybe) bring somebody in to maybe craft a program for us.”

“These are complicated issues,” Nicaise said. “Every one of us may have a different idea of what that ‘gray space’ is based on our gender, our age, our parents, our media consumption, our politics, our lived experiences — a PowerPoint presentation simply cannot adequately train our staff on this complicated issue. If we are to adjust to a rapidly changing culture, we need more effective educational strategies related to sexual dynamics and safety in the workplace. I recommend that we elevate such education to catch up (by) contracting with a special service provider that specializes in this field, that is trained to speak to staff on the nuances of the cultural changes we’ve experienced as a society and help develop the supportive culture we espouse as a city.”

Commissioners heard three proposals for separate Community Housing Development Organization projects in Newport with Entryway Inc.:

• 12 W. 10th St. — $99,637

• 337 Keturah St., Newport — $96,563

• 418 Elm St. — $93,667

The amounts are payable from 2022 HOME CHDO Development Project Funds. Entryway will completely rehabilitate the homes using professional labor and will sell the homes to a low-income buyer.

Kennel second reading

Next week, Commissioners will hear the second reading of an ordinance to amend the text of the Covington Neighborhood Development Code to clarify the term “kennel.”

The order addresses a scrivener’s error by removing “kennel” from the list of service-oriented examples and adding “clinic” to the veterinarian use.

“I’ve kind of followed this thing from the beginning,” Commissioner Washington said last week. “I don’t think a kennel a good fit in that neighborhood. I welcome the kennel in our city somewhere I just don’t think it’s a good fit at that location.”

Devou Presentation

Next week, Commissioners will hear a presentation from the Devou Park Advisory Committee,

which will detail upcoming projects for Fiscal Year 2024.

New hireCommissioners heard the proposed new hire of:

• Fred Davis, Laborer I, Right-of-Way Division, Public Works

The proposal was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Promotions

Commissioners heard the proposed promotions of:

• Floyd Ard, Technician, Right-of-Way Division, Public Works

• Kyle Hodge, Light Equipment Operator, Property Maintenance Division, Public Works

The proposals were placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Appointments

Commissioners heard the proposed appointments of:

• Devin Perry, Human Rights Commission

• Anthony Baker, Human Rights Commission

• John Helmle, Devou Park Advisory Committee

• Stacey Hoeter, Board of Examiners for Police and Firefighters

The proposals were placed on next week’s consent agenda.

Resignation

Commissioners heard the proposed resignation of:

• Lindy Jenkins, Procurement Manager, Finance Department

The proposal was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

HUD Adoption

Last week, Community Development Manager Jeremy Wallace hosted a public hearing Tuesday night, as required by HUD, for the draft of the 2023-24 CDBG/HOME Annual Action Plan. He included a presentation of the draft plan followed by an allowance for public comments.

In order to receive an allocation of CDBG and HOME funds, the city is required to submit its Annual Action Plan no later than May 15. The plan must be presented during a public hearing for review and public comment.

The Annual Plan identified 10 goals to be met:

• Expand Home Ownership Opportunities

• Increase Affordable Home Ownership Units

• Increase Affordable Rental Units

• Improve Existing Owner-Occupied Housing

• Improve Streets, Sidewalks and Public Facilities

• Improve Parks and Recreational Facilities

• Reduce and Prevent Crime

• Provide Recreation and Education Opportunities

• Increase Jobs through Economic Development

• Reduce Blighted Conditions

Now, the city must adopt the Annual Action Plan for July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024. Commissioners heard an order to do just that, as well as to authorize staff to submit the Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The order was placed on next week’s consent agenda.

