Constance Alexander: MSU’s ‘Nature: The Beauty of Diversity’ celebrates intersection of science, art















Lately, diversity has been getting a bad name. In certain circles, the word alone raises eyebrows, if not downright ire. Add diversity to equity and inclusion and the mere mention of the trio presents a trifecta of trepidation.

So what about biodiversity, the diversity of living things? Can it be denied or ignored? Does the idea encompass subversive messages that poison minds and disturb the universe?

Come see for yourself in the atrium of the Biology Building at Murray State University, where the art exhibition — Nature: The Beauty of Diversity – is on view. Sixty-four two and three-dimensional artworks were submitted to the juried show, a collaborative effort of MSU’s Watershed Studies Institute, the Department of Biological Sciences, and the Murray Art Guild.

Thirty-two artworks are on display.

Testimony to the importance of the topic was evident late afternoon on Friday, between five and six o’clock. On the last day of classes before finals week, a diverse group of more than sixty viewers gathered in the Biology lobby to celebrate the biodiverse art exhibit and observe Earth Day 2023.

“Standoff,” a photo by Patty Hughes, catches the eye right away. A coyote braced to fight stands its ground. The viewer only glimpses part of the imposing aggressor, a bear, because Hughes clicked the shutter the instant before the confrontation.

Asked how she managed to capture the moment, Hughes describes it as a chance encounter in a drive-through wildlife park. Although visitors were warned to stay in their vehicles and keep windows shut, she confesses to cracking her window to snap the compelling standoff.

Paul Grumley’s photo, “Utah Cliff Ecosystem,” combines minerals and plant life to illustrate a different aspect of biodiversity. A rock stretches from one side of a cliff to the other. A horizontal curve that resembles a mouth on the verge of a smile. Green vegetation, resembling a human’s drool, trails from the “lips.”

“I’m always looking for double meanings in living shapes,” Grumley admits.

A caterpillar curling about a slender branch is portrayed in Dawson Gray’s photo, “Smeared Daggar Caterpillar by Stream.” One of Kathy Callahan’s photos reveals the delicate-but-resilient beauty of water lilies emerging from a murky soup of biological matter. “In the Muck” is the apt title.

Some of the artists’ works were created in faraway places, including Iceland, while others – including a photo by Beth Bailey — was inspired closer to home. She snapped “Upside” at Land Between the Lakes’ Devil’s Elbow..

Bailey, a former Biology major at MSU, has switched to Art, with a focus on photography. She supports the idea of students crossing disciplines and appreciates the way the exhibition demonstrates different college departments together, interacting in meaningful ways.

“It creates a sense of community,” she remarked. “You look at these works and think what you can do different in your own life to help the planet.”

Laurie Snellen’s Meadowlark is one of many works she has created that illustrate diversity. Her print, “A Glitch in Biodiversity,” uses the building blocks of nature, starting with the bottom level of the food chain. Overlays of rainbow colors draw the eye to the butterfly at the center, creating the illusion of fluttering wings.

Susan Krieb’s “Hugelland” depicts vibrant strata of mixed forest and open areas, including pastures, meadows, arable crops, and orchards. The mosaic-like appearance inspires wonder at the many interconnected worlds of biodiversity.

First of its kind at MSU and perhaps breaking new ground in the region, the biodiversity exhibit is likely to become an annual event.

According to Dr. He, “We plan to organize this event again next year. We have learned so much from this year’s activities and we want to do a better job next time. We expect a larger scale for next year’s event and hope more artists locally or regionally will participate.”

Perhaps more exhibitions like this one will demonstrate the value of diversity and the intrinsic ways it reveals itself in the natural world. In the meantime, a visit to the atrium of the Biology Building welcomes those interested in the intersection between science and art.

Judges who juried the submitted works were: Dr. Kate He (Biology), Dr. Howard Whiteman (Biology), Prof. Cintia Segovia Figueroa (Art and Design), and Ms. Debi Henry Danielson (Director of Murray Art Guild).

Awards were given to the following artists:

• Paul J Grumley – Honorable Mentions

• Patty Hughes – Third place

• Dawson Gray – Second place

• Susan Krieb – First place

• Laurie Snellen – Best of show

Constance Alexander is a columnist, award-winning poet and playwright, and President of INTEXCommunications in Murray. She can be reached at constancealexander@twc.com. Or visit www.constancealexander.com.