Constance Alexander: Looking below the surface is the key to overcoming bias















What happened to The Titanic? The short answer: It hit an iceberg and sank. Factors contributing to the disaster included poor visibility, inadequate warning systems, and the speed at which the ship was traveling, not to mention that the crew failed to take evasive action before it was too late.

In an interview with survivors, Commander Charles Herbert Lightoller described the sea that night as, “…smooth as the proverbial millpond. In any other circumstances, those conditions would have been ideal but those very conditions and the moonless night only render the detection of icebergs all the more difficult.”

Had the water been rougher, Titanic’s two lookouts might have spotted waves breaking around the visible edges of the iceberg. On duty in the crow’s nest, 29 meters above the deck, neither one had binoculars to see the iceberg in advance.

Contrary to what some might assume, the impact was not alarming when the ship hit the iceberg. According to one survivor, “It was a very slight bump, just a little jar, nothing at all. We thought nothing of it, we picked up the ice and most of us played snowballs.”

Other survivors reacted to the collision with little more than mild alarm. One put it this way: “After hitting the iceberg, I asked one of the officers if there was any danger, he said no and I went back to bed.”

As the gravity of the situation dawned on passengers and crew, those in first class assumed they would be saved first. They were right. Third class suffered grievous losses, as only 174 of its approximately 710 passengers survived. In all, more than 1500 lives were lost, with the crew suffering the most casualties, about 700.

In the end, because the ship’s designers had decreed the ship unsinkable, there were only enough lifeboats on board to accommodate half of those on board.

Much can be learned by taking a closer look at the Titanic disaster, and those lessons are not confined to shipbuilding. This insight came to me recently, during a workshop at Murray State University entitled, Implicit Bias: What Your Brain Sees Even When You Don’t.” Facilitated by Murray native, veteran educator, and impressively credentialed Stacy Thomas, the session focused on how self-evaluation can be a starting point for recognizing biases we have but do not see.

Ms. Thomas described the process as “holding a mirror up” and asking ourselves, “What do I see? What can I do better?” in terms of our own unrecognized bias.

“If you have a brain, you have bias,” Thomas declared before asking the group of MSU professors to respond to a series of either/or preferences such as Coke or Pepsi, Hulu or Netflix. Hands went up without hesitation until the mention of Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme.

“Murray Donuts” came a call from the audience, and just about everyone agreed with that.

Using multiple techniques to get the point across, Thomas showed a visual image on the screen and asked us to find the hidden tiger. Some saw it right away, while others hesitated. I’m guessing that a few of us, myself included, could not see the image until it was pointed out.

“We see what we expect to see,” Thomas explained. “Think about what you carry into the classroom and how it affects how we interact with students.”

Lived experiences shape the way we see the world, and awareness of their impact helps us eliminate barriers to learning in the classroom and beyond.

“We sing the same song but in different tunes,” Thomas said, adding that people unintentionally carry bias with them.

A small group exercise revealed some biases about people living in poverty and those living in the middle-income realm. Groups were asked to come up with two lists. One was about how a person in a specific financial level might spend time in a typical day. The second list was to include businesses in the part of the city or town where they live.

The results were eye-opening. Middle-class life included leisure time, ferrying kids to lessons and sports activities, worries about saving for college or retirement, running quick errands like going to the nearby grocery or bank, and eating at a restaurant.

In pockets of poverty, it is likely there is no grocery store handy and access to essential services is limited. Instead of a bank, there may be a check cashing service or payday loan operation.

Transportation to unavailable services like health care may be an issue, along with child care costs and accessibility.

Poor and middle-class people seemed to think about the same things but at different levels. Chemical dependency and debt, for instance, are not limited to one group, but each may think about dealing with those challenges differently, depending on income.

Recognizing and changing the ways we think and react is not achieved instantly. “We have to educate ourselves,” Thomas advised, and be aware that one experience is not enough to shape values and performance. Change takes time.

Harvard University’s Project Implicit is one place to start, and understanding and recognizing micro-aggressions is another helpful topic.

Current demographics underline the need for understanding and eliminating bias. In 2020, the percentage of people who identify as white alone dropped to 57.8% from 63.7% in 2010. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2044, groups that are currently minorities will become the majority.

As the workshop was winding down, Stacy Thomas listed important traits to cultivate regarding eliminating bias. “Be a listener,” she suggested, “and a good communicator.”

“There are some things you can do that I can’t.” she continued, “so let’s work together.”

The session ended with a reference to suggested reading, including Paul Gorski’s book, Reaching/Teaching Students in Poverty.