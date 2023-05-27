Col Owens: At one-year anniversary of Uvalde insanity, still no progress on gun limits















So now, today, we must relive the insanity of Uvalde. It is the one year anniversary of the mass shooting there that took 21 lives.

We have so many mass shootings it’s hard to keep them straight. This is the one where the police stood outside the classrooms for 80 minutes, listening to the shooter shoot, too afraid to go in.

So. So. Where can one go from that? Watch agonizing interviews with survivors and victims’ families, which end with everybody in tears and despair.

But no change.

How will change come about? The change that the vast majority of Americans – all ages, all political parties – want: reasonable limits on guns.

The kind of reasonable regulation that Justice Scalia, the hero of conservatives, found consistent with the 2nd Amendment in the Heller case.

To discuss this once again will make many yawn. No effect. So be it.

But if some of it falls – as the seed in the Bible – on fertile ground, then the rest that doesn’t is irrelevant.

Most people want a safe society. For themselves. For their families. Neighbors. Coworkers. Friends. As long as none of those people are victimized, they can afford to ignore the gun issue. Ignore in terms of what they support, what/who they invest in. How they vote.

But if one of their circle is harmed, it becomes different. It becomes personal. They become activated.

Such personal conversion matters. Not just conversion of belief, but conversion of action.

But it is a losing proposition for ever securing safety. In a society of almost 350 million people, we cannot depend only on those in the close circles of victims for supporters of change.

I have often quoted Mother Teresa: “I used to pray to God to change things. I now know that prayer changes us – and we change things.”

I believe that. Deeply and fervently. To secure change, we must be the change.

We must struggle – constantly – to grow the change. To convince minds with the facts, to change hearts with the full human reality of violence and its fallout.

So to return to today’s impetus – as we watch these gut-wrenching interviews with survivors – let us pray. And through our prayer, let us be changed.

To work for change. In every way we can. Let us be the change. We can fail, yes. But we cannot succeed if we do not make the effort.

Col Owens is a retired legal aid attorney who teaches poverty law at Northern Kentucky University’s Chase College of Law. He is the author of the memoir Bending the Arc Toward Justice (Cincinnati Book Publishing, 2020) available on Amazon.