City of Florence to celebrate National Public Works Week with public works night out May 23















Since 1960, the American Public Works Association (APWA) has sponsored National Public Works Week to energize and educate the public on the importance of public works in their daily lives.

Public works includes those who manage water, sewer, public transportation, and refuse removal systems as well as those responsible for maintaining public buildings and grounds.

As part of National Public Works Week, the City of Florence will provide an evening with the community to visit with the Public Services Department, participate in hands-on interactive displays, and check out the big trucks and city-owned equipment on display.

The Florence Public Services Department will hold their annual night out on Tuesday, May 23 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Florence Mall on Mall Road and will include a range of activities and events showcasing the work of its Public Services employees.

The event will have educational exhibits, games for kids, free food, and a new opportunity this year to play a part in naming the Street Sweeper.

The event is free and open to the community. For further information, please contact the Florence Public Services Department at 859-647-5416.

City of Florence