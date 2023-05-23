City of Florence releases schedule for annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony Monday















The City of Florence will honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom during its annual Memorial Day Parade and ceremony, Monday, May 29.

The Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at Boone County High School, and follow Burlington Pike from the high school, turning at Ewing Boulevard, concluding at the Florence Government Center.

There will be road closures along the route that will begin at 9:45 a.m. and last until the conclusion of the parade.

The annual Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m. — immediately following the parade — at the Veterans Memorial on the campus of the Florence Government Center located at 8100 Ewing Boulevard in Florence.

The Memorial Day Program will offer patriotic music by the Florence Community Band and Chorus. Those that have served in the military will be recognized for their service during the event.

In the event of rain, the Memorial Day Ceremony will take place in the lower level of the Florence Government Center.

City of Florence