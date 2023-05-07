Cincinnati Chamber, Duke Energy offer Storefronts to the Forefront grants for regional small businesses















The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber announced year two of Storefronts to the Forefront, a unique partnership with Duke Energy to promote increased visibility of small businesses in the region.

Established in 2022, the Cincinnati Chamber and Duke Energy highlighted storefronts in 11 business districts throughout Ohio and Kentucky.

In 2023, Storefronts to the Forefront will offer five $5,000 grants to existing storefront businesses located in business districts in Ohio and Kentucky. Recipients will be able to use the funds for capital improvements, marketing support, expansion investments, or other growth-related efforts. In addition, Storefronts to the Forefront will promote the business and surrounding district.

Qualified expenses for grant recipients should include capital improvements, expansion investments or other growth-related efforts. Customers may not use the relief funds to pay for their Duke Energy utility bill.

Both Cincinnati Chamber members and non-members are eligible to apply for the funding, but awarded applicants must be located in Ohio or Kentucky and in these counties: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, and Pendleton in Kentucky, and Brown, Butler, Clermont, and Hamilton in Ohio.

In addition, the business should be able to demonstrate how it is a key part of the business district in which it operates. Chain and franchise locations are not eligible. And only existing storefronts can apply.

To apply, go to storefrontstotheforefront.com. Application deadline is May 31.

“We are thrilled to partner once again with Duke Energy to power connections to five businesses and five neighborhood business districts,” said Brendon Cull, president, Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber. “Storefronts in business districts are the lifeblood of the local economy. These businesses create communities, enliven neighborhoods, and drive the regional economy.”

“Duke Energy has a long history of supporting small businesses and their employees, and we’re delighted to partner with the Cincinnati Chamber again this year to help connect our neighborhood businesses to the region’s larger business ecosystem,” said Amy Spiller, president, Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We know that by working together, as good neighbors do, we will find solutions to the issues that challenge small businesses.”

The Cincinnati Chamber and Duke Energy will co-promote each of the five winning grant recipients and the business district where they are located through publications, social media, email, and a partnership with Fox19. Additionally, the Cincinnati Chamber will lead a robust marketing program to support storytelling of these winning businesses in each of the five districts.

“The Cincinnati Chamber and Duke Energy are proud to continue this partnership to select business districts and businesses that are representative of the diversity of our region’s communities,” said Cull. “This is one of our favorite programs because we get to be engaged with each of these storefronts and business owners.”