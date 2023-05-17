Celebrating 10 years today with CVG’s first low-cost carrier, Frontier Airlines; and a chance for free flights















Frontier Airlines was the first low-cost carrier to start service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) 10 years ago with a nonstop flight to Denver.

Since that time, the airline has grown and travelers throughout the region have taken advantage of the airline’s low fares and variety of nonstop destinations. This has helped CVG become the lowest fare airport in the region the last six years.

So, of course, a celebration is in order, and it will be held this morning at CVG, featuring remarks, desserts, and decorations celebrating with passengers departing on a nonstop Frontier flight to Cancun.

In addition to the 10-year celebration, Frontier will give away 10, $250 flight vouchers. An online contest will launch today and run through May 26. The winners will be announced on May 30. Visit www.cvgairport.com/frontier10 to enter the contest. Terms and conditions apply.

Frontier has served more than 7.1 million passengers with more than 49,000 flights to/from CVG since May 2013.

The airline offers nonstop service from CVG to:

Atlanta

Cancun

Denver

Fort Myers

Las Vegas

Miami

Orlando

Philadelphia

Raleigh-Durham

Tampa

Dallas-Fort Worth

Phoenix

Greater Cincinnati International Airport