CDC urges older adults, people with compromised immune systems to get bivalent vaccine booster for COVID















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The latest COVID-19 Community Levels Map shows 118 Kentucky counties with a low level, with only Breathitt and Letcher counties at medium, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still urges some groups to get an updated booster.

Following Food and Drug Administration regulatory action, the CDC has taken steps to simplify COVID-19 vaccine recommendations and allow more flexibility for people at higher risk who want the option of added protection from additional COVID-19 vaccine doses.

For those who are 65 or older or immunocompromised, you can now get an additional updated (bivalent Pfizer/Moderna) vaccine dose at least four months after your initial bivalent dose. Older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for severe COVID-19, and data shows that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines wanes over time. An additional dose of the updated vaccine offers this group extra protection from getting seriously ill with COVID-19.

If you have questions about getting an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose, you should consult your healthcare provider.

The CDC continues to recommend that everyone ages 6 years and older get an updated (bivalent) booster dose. You’re up to date on COVID-19 vaccines if you already received an updated bivalent dose since they became available in the fall of 2022. You are not currently eligible for another dose, unless you’re 65 and older or immunocompromised.

Vaccines are the key to prevention, according to the CDC. You can go to vaccines.gov to find a location near you to make an appointment to receive the booster.

The latest figures for Kentucky show there were 1,717 new cases of COVID last week, which brings the total number of cases to 1,740,708, since the first positive test was seen in Harrison County on March 6, 2020.

Last week, the Kentucky Department for Public Health recorded 57 more deaths, meaning there have now been 18,512 since the start of the pandemic.