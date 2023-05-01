CCPL introduces express location at NKY Scholar House, announces new Alexandria branch hours















Spring means new additions to the Campbell County Public Library.

Along with expanding the Alexandria Branch’s hours, the Campbell County Public Library recently welcomed a new location for patrons to pick up and drop off requested items: The Westside Express. Located at the Northern Kentucky Scholar House, the new express kiosk was introduced with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 28.

Patrons can request materials be sent to the Westside Express location on CCPL’s website, app or by calling any branch. Library items are delivered and picked up on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Once ready, head to the location and pick up your requested items.

“The Westside Express will allow even more residents of Campbell County to access the library’s large collection of materials,” said Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery. “We are so fortunate to have a location for residents on the west side of Newport to pick up books, movies, magazines and more.”

The Westside Express location joins the Silver Grove and Melbourne Express units. Since being introduced in 2017, the Silver Grove and Melbourne Express have been used 23,000 times.

All units now have touch screens. Upon arrival, patrons can follow the onscreen prompts to secure their items. Items can be returned in the designated bins at the express units or at any branch.

The Westside Express is located at 402 W. Sixth St. while the Silver Grove Express is at 5011 Four Mile Road and the Melbourne Express is at 1402 Mary Ingles Highway.

Expanded Alexandria hours

Starting May 1, the Alexandria Branch will run on new hours. The branch will now be open seven days a week. That means there are two new days patrons can drop by the branch. (The location was previously closed on Sundays and Mondays.)

The expanded hours are as follows:

Monday-Friday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1-5 p.m.

The library is proud to offer more time for patrons to visit the Alexandria Branch to browse its collection, get studying or work done or use its many valuable services.

For the Cold Spring, Carrico/Fort Thomas, and Newport Branch hours, visit www.cc-pl.org.

Campbell County Public Library