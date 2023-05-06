Burke’s Outlet at Alexandria Village Green is now Bealls, giving owners consistency across the country















Bealls, Inc., which owns Burkes Outlet, has announced that the Burkes Outlet store at Alexandria Village Green has been renamed Bealls.

The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet at all 23 of its Kentucky stores to support its continued growth nationally. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Alexandria location which opened in 2020.

“We’re making this change so it’s easier for our guests to find our stores across the country, and also because some people think the word “outlet” implies seconds or excess merchandise,” said Michele VanParys, Bealls Kentucky Market Director. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”

Bealls, Inc. is a century-old retailer that has grown from its Florida roots to more than 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.

Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at Bealls locations.

Headquartered in Bradenton, Florida since 1915, Bealls Inc. is a privately held company that has been

owned and operated by the Beall family for over 100 years.

