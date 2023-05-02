Boone County Public Library’s Calender of Events for June — make your plans now for fun for everyone















Here is the Calendar of Events (Adults, Teens and Children) at the Boone County Public Library for June — plan ahead for a productive and fun summer.

FEATURE

Boone County Summer Reading

June 1- July 31

All locations

Boone County Summer Reading is here with programs for the whole family, from birth to adult! Earn prizes such as library bucks, books, toys, mugs and t-shirts. And it doesn’t stop there! The more you log, the more chances you earn to win grand prize experiences to local places such as the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati Museum Center, Kings Island and more Participating in Summer Reading is easy with multiple ways to log your readin! If you would like to keep things digital, register at bcpl.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app. If you prefer paper logs for kids, go to bcpl.org to print blank logs.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

String Theory

Thursday, June 1

Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.

Covers from the 60s and beyond

London Street Band

Saturday, June 3

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Horn-driven covers from 60s to 80s

Nightflyer

Saturday, June 10

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Eagles Tribute Band

Swingtime Big Band

Saturday, June 17

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Classics, smooth jazz, ballads and Broadway

ADULT: PROGRAMS

Hooked on Crochet

Thursday, June 1

Walton Branch, 4 p.m.

Learn the basics, get help with your project, and find new inspiration.

BIL: Cricut 101 Workshop

Monday, June 5

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Learn the basics of the Cricut machine. Weed and transfer text and images onto a provided mug. Please register.

Walton’s Got Game

Tuesday, June 6

Walton Branch, 3 p.m.

Play Bunco while making friends

Tuesday, June 27

Walton Branch, 2 p.m.

Play Backgammon on your own board

Conversations for Moms

Tuesday, June 6

Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Current and future moms (and those that support them), take time to take care of yourselves. Please register.

Knitting 101

Tuesdays, June 6 and 27

Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.

Learn the basics of knitting in a two-part class. Yarn provided, but bring your own needles (size 7 or 8). Please register.

Botanical Journal

Wednesday, June 7

Florence Branch, 10 a.m.

Learn the Japanese stab bookbinding technique, with an introduction to art journaling, using nature elements. You will leave with your own handmade book. Bring a 5 inch long twig if you’re able, but not required. Please register.

Chapin Community Stop

Wednesday, June 7

Chapin Memorial Library, 5-6 p.m.

Visit the Library Bus in the parking lot.

T’ai Chi

Thursday, June 8

Florence Branch, 11 a.m.

Friday, June 9 and 23

Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Explore moving meditation. Please register.

Life Revolves Around Print

Thursday, June 8

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Jacob, Cincinnati Type & Print Museum, teaches the history and methods of print working and print media.

Create a print working bookmark. Please register.

Saturday Afternoon Cinema

Saturday, June 10

Florence Branch or Zoom, 2 p.m.

Watch Billy The Kid Versus Dracula (1966). (S)care packages available, while supplies last. Please register.

History Center: Genealogy Drop-in

Monday, June 12

Walton Branch, 3-5 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Walton Branch, 9-11 a.m.

Get help with your genealogy questions.

Comfort Quilts for the Community

Tuesday, June 13

Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.

Monday, June 26

Main Library, 9:30 a.m.

Sew quilts for the community.

Card Making

Tuesday, June 13

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Make themed cards with independent stamping demonstrator Sandy Bollman. $5 materials fee. Please register.

Writers Group

Tuesday, June 13

Main Library, 7 p.m.

Share writings with others for feedback. Email asnow@bcpl.org with questions.

Trivia Night

Wednesday, June 14

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.

Cozy Connections

Thursday, June 15

Walton Branch, 2 p.m.

Learn the Art of Mosaics and create a mini mosaic tray. Please register.

Dance Fitness

Thursday, June 15

Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Move to the beat of the music! Bring a water bottle. Please register.

Medicare 101

Tuesday, June 20

Main Library, 6 p.m.

Learn about Medicare enrollment, choosing a plan, reviewing coverage and more. Please register.

Rabbit Hash Artworks: Darian Couch

Thursday, June 22

Main Library, 6 p.m.

Artist Darian Couch will build a stained glass window from scratch as he discusses the process of creating a piece. Please register.

The Elephants of North America

Thursday, June 22

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Friends of Big Bone to learn about the elephants of North America. Presented by Dave Hauber.

Summer Specters

Saturday, June 24

Main Library, 1 p.m.

Eddie Parks, Tri State Shadow Chasers, teaches the origins of the paranormal, types of hauntings, and the

equipment used to investigate the unknown.

Downsize and Declutter

Monday, June 26

Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Amy Wright will share some tips and advice on how to downsize effectively and without stress. Please register.

Diamond Art Group

Tuesday, June 27

Scheben Branch, 12:30 p.m.

Use diamonds to create a small painting or bring one to work on. Please register.

Piecemakers Sit and Sew

Wednesday, June 28

Scheben Branch, 9 a.m.

Work on projects and share ideas.

ADULT: BOOK GROUPS

Best of the Best

Thursday, June 1

Florence Branch, 3 p.m.

Ash Grove by Wanda Fries

Read and discuss bestselling novels.

Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

Thrillers and Chillers

Thursday, June 8

Main Library, 10 a.m.

I See You by Clare Mackintosh

Read suspense, mystery and true crime.

Leader Teresa Sayers: tsayers@bcpl.org

Chapter and Verse

Tuesday, June 13

Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century by Jessica Bruder

Read everything fiction to biographies.

Leader Shaun Powell: spowell@bcpl.org

Chick Picks

Thursday, June 15

Main Library, 10 a.m.

Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney

Women of all ages read a mix of genres.

Leader Karen Helmle: khelmle@bcpl.org

Monday 4 Mystery

Monday, June 26

Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.

The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward

Explore mystery and suspense novels.

Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org

Book Chatter

Thursday, June 29

Walton Branch, 9 a.m.

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara

Discuss novels in a cozy small group.

Leader Sharon Franklin: sfrank@bcpl.org

TWEEN/TEEN: PROGRAMS

Cincinnati Museum Center: Forensics- The Science of Crime (grades 5-8)

Friday, June 2

Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.

Combine clues from a human skull with crime scene evidence to determine the identity of a missing person and speculate as to the cause of death. Please register.

Print & Paint: Build Your Own Tiny Town (grades 6-12)

Thursdays, June 8, 15 and 22

Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.

Choose your materials and help construct a fantasy version of Boone County! Everything made for the Tiny

Town will be displayed as a diorama through August. Please register.

Dungeons & Dragons (grades 6-12)

Fridays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30

Scheben Branch, 3 p.m.

New and experienced players are welcome as we play D&D 5th Edition! We have characters ready for you or

you can bring your own. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org. Please register.

Teen Hang Out Night (grades 6-12)

Monday, June 19

Walton Branch, 6 p.m.

Come for games, pizza, and fun with friends. Please register.

CHILDREN: PROGRAMS

After Hours – Cincinnati Museum Center: On the Trail with Lewis & Clark (grades 3-6)

Thursday, June 1

Walton Branch, 6:30 p.m.

Take a trip back in time in a choose your own adventure style game! Explore with Lewis and Clark using

maps and artifacts to discover wildlife, people, and history of the lands of the Louisiana Purchase. Please

register.

Preschool Olympics (3-6 years)

Monday, June 5

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Go for the gold! Get moving in events inspired by the Summer Olympics, design your team flag, and make your

own medal. Please register.

Stories and Sprouts (2-5 years)

Tuesday, June 6

Florence Branch, 10 a.m.

Calling all little sprouts for stories, games, and exploration in the garden! Please register.

All About Owls (family)

Wednesday, June 7

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Whooo is coming to the library? RAPTOR, Inc. will swoop in to share facts and show off local raptors! Owls

available for pictures! Please register.

Bubbles and Balloons (3-6 years)

Thursday, June 8

Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.

Pop in for fun with giant bubbles, bubble snakes, and balloon animals! Please register.

STEAM Camp (grades 1-5)

Thursdays, June 8 and 22

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Please register.

• June 8 – Building Bonanza

• June 22 – Catapult Creations

Paws to Read (grades K-5)

Saturday, June 10

Scheben Branch, 11 a.m.

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register.

Artsmart: Op Art (grades K-5)

Monday, June 12

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Are your eyes playing tricks on you? Explore optical illusions before making your own! Please register.

ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)

Tuesdays, June 13 and 27

Florence Branch, 10-11:30 a.m.

Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning. Please register.

Library Explorer Camp (grades 3-6)

Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28

Walton Branch, 10:30 a.m.

Join us for a summer of Kentucky frontier adventures. Please register.

• June 14: Frontier Explorer Skills

• June 21: Big Bone Lick’s Secrets

• June 28: KY Forts, Outposts, & Cabins

Make a Splash! (grades K-5)

Wednesday, June 14

Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.

Dress for messy outdoor fun with water games and art activities! Please register.

Madcap Puppets: Fantastic Fairy Tales (family)

Thursday, June 15

Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.

Can the royal jester keep the wizard from turning the king into a mouse? See if his stories can save the day. In case of rain, event will be held at the Main Library. Call the Parks Rainout Hotline at 859-334-2283 for weather updates. Co-sponsors: BCPL and Boone County Parks.

Itty Bitty Playdate (birth-2 years)

Saturday, June 17

Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.

Playtime for babies and toddlers through age 2 with developmentally appropriate play stations and activities. Please register.

Family Nature Day (family)

Saturday, June 17

Boone Woods Park, 10 a.m.-noon

Explore the outdoors and learn about organizations in the community that serve the environment! Crafts,

games, snacks, animal encounters, and more.

PokemonTM Game Night (grades K-5)

Monday, June 19

Main Library, 6:30 p.m.

Bring your cards or gaming device to battle players of all levels. No trading, please. Library deck available. Please register.

Pages and Paws (grades K-5)

Tuesday, June 20

Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Main Library, 2 p.m.

Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register.

Bright Night! (grades 3-5)

Thursday, June 22

Scheben Branch, 6, 6:20, or 6:40 p.m.

Tie-dye your own colorful creation! Bring something from home (no larger than a t-shirt) or use a small object provided by the library. Prewashed items (no fabric softener) work best. Please register for one time slot.

Renaissance Festival (family)

Tuesday, June 27

Hebron Library, 6 p.m.

Hear ye, hear ye! Come one and all to our celebration of Renaissance fairies. Enjoy jousting, archery, crafts, and a petting zoo. Dress in your favorite costume for extra fun. Please register.

Professor Brian: Professor of Nonsense and Throwing Things (family)

Wednesday, June 28

Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.

Juggling, comedy, and tons of audience participation in this larger than life show. Please register.