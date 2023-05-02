Boone County Public Library’s Calender of Events for June — make your plans now for fun for everyone

Here is the Calendar of Events (Adults, Teens and Children) at the Boone County Public Library for June — plan ahead for a productive and fun summer.
FEATURE
Boone County Summer Reading
June 1- July 31
All locations
Boone County Summer Reading is here with programs for the whole family, from birth to adult! Earn prizes such as library bucks, books, toys, mugs and t-shirts. And it doesn’t stop there! The more you log, the more chances you earn to win grand prize experiences to local places such as the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati Museum Center, Kings Island and more Participating in Summer Reading is easy with multiple ways to log your readin! If you would like to keep things digital, register at bcpl.org or download the Beanstack Tracker app. If you prefer paper logs for kids, go to bcpl.org to print blank logs.
SUMMER CONCERT SERIES
String Theory
Thursday, June 1
Hebron Branch Amphitheater, 7 p.m.
Covers from the 60s and beyond
London Street Band
Saturday, June 3
Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.
Horn-driven covers from 60s to 80s
Nightflyer
Saturday, June 10
Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.
Eagles Tribute Band
Swingtime Big Band
Saturday, June 17
Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.
Classics, smooth jazz, ballads and Broadway
ADULT: PROGRAMS
Hooked on Crochet
Thursday, June 1
Walton Branch, 4 p.m.
Learn the basics, get help with your project, and find new inspiration.
BIL: Cricut 101 Workshop
Monday, June 5
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Learn the basics of the Cricut machine. Weed and transfer text and images onto a provided mug. Please register.
Walton’s Got Game
Tuesday, June 6
Walton Branch, 3 p.m.
Play Bunco while making friends
Tuesday, June 27
Walton Branch, 2 p.m.
Play Backgammon on your own board
Conversations for Moms
Tuesday, June 6
Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Current and future moms (and those that support them), take time to take care of yourselves. Please register.
Knitting 101
Tuesdays, June 6 and 27
Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.
Learn the basics of knitting in a two-part class. Yarn provided, but bring your own needles (size 7 or 8). Please register.
Botanical Journal
Wednesday, June 7
Florence Branch, 10 a.m.
Learn the Japanese stab bookbinding technique, with an introduction to art journaling, using nature elements. You will leave with your own handmade book. Bring a 5 inch long twig if you’re able, but not required. Please register.
Chapin Community Stop
Wednesday, June 7
Chapin Memorial Library, 5-6 p.m.
Visit the Library Bus in the parking lot.
T’ai Chi
Thursday, June 8
Florence Branch, 11 a.m.
Friday, June 9 and 23
Scheben Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Explore moving meditation. Please register.
Life Revolves Around Print
Thursday, June 8
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Jacob, Cincinnati Type & Print Museum, teaches the history and methods of print working and print media.
Create a print working bookmark. Please register.
Saturday Afternoon Cinema
Saturday, June 10
Florence Branch or Zoom, 2 p.m.
Watch Billy The Kid Versus Dracula (1966). (S)care packages available, while supplies last. Please register.
History Center: Genealogy Drop-in
Monday, June 12
Walton Branch, 3-5 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
Walton Branch, 9-11 a.m.
Get help with your genealogy questions.
Comfort Quilts for the Community
Tuesday, June 13
Hebron Branch, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, June 26
Main Library, 9:30 a.m.
Sew quilts for the community.
Card Making
Tuesday, June 13
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Make themed cards with independent stamping demonstrator Sandy Bollman. $5 materials fee. Please register.
Writers Group
Tuesday, June 13
Main Library, 7 p.m.
Share writings with others for feedback. Email asnow@bcpl.org with questions.
Trivia Night
Wednesday, June 14
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Play trivia just for fun! Bring your own team or we’ll put teams together for you.
Cozy Connections
Thursday, June 15
Walton Branch, 2 p.m.
Learn the Art of Mosaics and create a mini mosaic tray. Please register.
Dance Fitness
Thursday, June 15
Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Move to the beat of the music! Bring a water bottle. Please register.
Medicare 101
Tuesday, June 20
Main Library, 6 p.m.
Learn about Medicare enrollment, choosing a plan, reviewing coverage and more. Please register.
Rabbit Hash Artworks: Darian Couch
Thursday, June 22
Main Library, 6 p.m.
Artist Darian Couch will build a stained glass window from scratch as he discusses the process of creating a piece. Please register.
The Elephants of North America
Thursday, June 22
Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Join the Friends of Big Bone to learn about the elephants of North America. Presented by Dave Hauber.
Summer Specters
Saturday, June 24
Main Library, 1 p.m.
Eddie Parks, Tri State Shadow Chasers, teaches the origins of the paranormal, types of hauntings, and the
equipment used to investigate the unknown.
Downsize and Declutter
Monday, June 26
Hebron Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Amy Wright will share some tips and advice on how to downsize effectively and without stress. Please register.
Diamond Art Group
Tuesday, June 27
Scheben Branch, 12:30 p.m.
Use diamonds to create a small painting or bring one to work on. Please register.
Piecemakers Sit and Sew
Wednesday, June 28
Scheben Branch, 9 a.m.
Work on projects and share ideas.
ADULT: BOOK GROUPS
Best of the Best
Thursday, June 1
Florence Branch, 3 p.m.
Ash Grove by Wanda Fries
Read and discuss bestselling novels.
Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org
Thrillers and Chillers
Thursday, June 8
Main Library, 10 a.m.
I See You by Clare Mackintosh
Read suspense, mystery and true crime.
Leader Teresa Sayers: tsayers@bcpl.org
Chapter and Verse
Tuesday, June 13
Scheben Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Nomadland: Surviving America in the 21st Century by Jessica Bruder
Read everything fiction to biographies.
Leader Shaun Powell: spowell@bcpl.org
Chick Picks
Thursday, June 15
Main Library, 10 a.m.
Rock Paper Scissors by Alice Feeney
Women of all ages read a mix of genres.
Leader Karen Helmle: khelmle@bcpl.org
Monday 4 Mystery
Monday, June 26
Florence Branch, 6:30 p.m.
The Last House on Needless Street by Catriona Ward
Explore mystery and suspense novels.
Leader Suzanne Yowler: syowler@bcpl.org
Book Chatter
Thursday, June 29
Walton Branch, 9 a.m.
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark by Michelle McNamara
Discuss novels in a cozy small group.
Leader Sharon Franklin: sfrank@bcpl.org
TWEEN/TEEN: PROGRAMS
Cincinnati Museum Center: Forensics- The Science of Crime (grades 5-8)
Friday, June 2
Florence Branch, 4:30 p.m.
Combine clues from a human skull with crime scene evidence to determine the identity of a missing person and speculate as to the cause of death. Please register.
Print & Paint: Build Your Own Tiny Town (grades 6-12)
Thursdays, June 8, 15 and 22
Scheben Branch, 4 p.m.
Choose your materials and help construct a fantasy version of Boone County! Everything made for the Tiny
Town will be displayed as a diorama through August. Please register.
Dungeons & Dragons (grades 6-12)
Fridays, June 9, 16, 23 and 30
Scheben Branch, 3 p.m.
New and experienced players are welcome as we play D&D 5th Edition! We have characters ready for you or
you can bring your own. If you would like to be a dungeon or game master, please contact D at dpina@bcpl.org. Please register.
Teen Hang Out Night (grades 6-12)
Monday, June 19
Walton Branch, 6 p.m.
Come for games, pizza, and fun with friends. Please register.
CHILDREN: PROGRAMS
After Hours – Cincinnati Museum Center: On the Trail with Lewis & Clark (grades 3-6)
Thursday, June 1
Walton Branch, 6:30 p.m.
Take a trip back in time in a choose your own adventure style game! Explore with Lewis and Clark using
maps and artifacts to discover wildlife, people, and history of the lands of the Louisiana Purchase. Please
register.
Preschool Olympics (3-6 years)
Monday, June 5
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Go for the gold! Get moving in events inspired by the Summer Olympics, design your team flag, and make your
own medal. Please register.
Stories and Sprouts (2-5 years)
Tuesday, June 6
Florence Branch, 10 a.m.
Calling all little sprouts for stories, games, and exploration in the garden! Please register.
All About Owls (family)
Wednesday, June 7
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Whooo is coming to the library? RAPTOR, Inc. will swoop in to share facts and show off local raptors! Owls
available for pictures! Please register.
Bubbles and Balloons (3-6 years)
Thursday, June 8
Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.
Pop in for fun with giant bubbles, bubble snakes, and balloon animals! Please register.
STEAM Camp (grades 1-5)
Thursdays, June 8 and 22
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Please register.
• June 8 – Building Bonanza
• June 22 – Catapult Creations
Paws to Read (grades K-5)
Saturday, June 10
Scheben Branch, 11 a.m.
Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register.
Artsmart: Op Art (grades K-5)
Monday, June 12
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Are your eyes playing tricks on you? Explore optical illusions before making your own! Please register.
ABC Play with Me (birth-5 years)
Tuesdays, June 13 and 27
Florence Branch, 10-11:30 a.m.
Learn and explore through play by participating in activities that promote healthy development and learning. Please register.
Library Explorer Camp (grades 3-6)
Wednesdays, June 14, 21 and 28
Walton Branch, 10:30 a.m.
Join us for a summer of Kentucky frontier adventures. Please register.
• June 14: Frontier Explorer Skills
• June 21: Big Bone Lick’s Secrets
• June 28: KY Forts, Outposts, & Cabins
Make a Splash! (grades K-5)
Wednesday, June 14
Scheben Branch, 2 p.m.
Dress for messy outdoor fun with water games and art activities! Please register.
Madcap Puppets: Fantastic Fairy Tales (family)
Thursday, June 15
Boone Woods Park, 7 p.m.
Can the royal jester keep the wizard from turning the king into a mouse? See if his stories can save the day. In case of rain, event will be held at the Main Library. Call the Parks Rainout Hotline at 859-334-2283 for weather updates. Co-sponsors: BCPL and Boone County Parks.
Itty Bitty Playdate (birth-2 years)
Saturday, June 17
Scheben Branch, 10 a.m.
Playtime for babies and toddlers through age 2 with developmentally appropriate play stations and activities. Please register.
Family Nature Day (family)
Saturday, June 17
Boone Woods Park, 10 a.m.-noon
Explore the outdoors and learn about organizations in the community that serve the environment! Crafts,
games, snacks, animal encounters, and more.
PokemonTM Game Night (grades K-5)
Monday, June 19
Main Library, 6:30 p.m.
Bring your cards or gaming device to battle players of all levels. No trading, please. Library deck available. Please register.
Pages and Paws (grades K-5)
Tuesday, June 20
Hebron Branch, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Main Library, 2 p.m.
Practice reading to a certified therapy dog. Please register.
Bright Night! (grades 3-5)
Thursday, June 22
Scheben Branch, 6, 6:20, or 6:40 p.m.
Tie-dye your own colorful creation! Bring something from home (no larger than a t-shirt) or use a small object provided by the library. Prewashed items (no fabric softener) work best. Please register for one time slot.
Renaissance Festival (family)
Tuesday, June 27
Hebron Library, 6 p.m.
Hear ye, hear ye! Come one and all to our celebration of Renaissance fairies. Enjoy jousting, archery, crafts, and a petting zoo. Dress in your favorite costume for extra fun. Please register.
Professor Brian: Professor of Nonsense and Throwing Things (family)
Wednesday, June 28
Scheben Branch, 6 p.m.
Juggling, comedy, and tons of audience participation in this larger than life show. Please register.