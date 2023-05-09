Bluegrass Wildlife: Think for a moment before you toss out that trash — what’s missing is R-E-S-P-E-C-T















By Howard Whiteman

NKyTribune contributor

Walking my dog along the wooded road near my house brings out a mix of emotions. At this time of year, the new bright green of reborn trees and emerging wildflowers is tough to beat. Frogs and birds are calling, males desperately trying to find Mrs. Right. After a spring rain, you can literally smell the new life in the forest.

But my emotions are always mixed because of the roadside view. Trash seems to accumulate like fresh snow, particularly after a weekend of people visiting the nearby lake. It’s here and there, but more than enough to notice. Cans, bottles, food wrappers, fast food bags, and cigarette butts become part of the forest edge. It’s a depressing sight that tempers the wonders of the spring, and other seasons.

People that actively toss trash out of their car windows may not think about why they are doing it. But their inability to consider the implications of their actions comes down to one word: respect.

We’ve all heard the Aretha Franklin tune, which is designed to change the behavior of an unrespectful boyfriend. That song could be sung by Mother Nature as well; all she wants is a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T. That is all she asks.

Trash doesn’t just accumulate on our country roads and city streets. I’ve found bottles, cans, and candy wrappers in wilderness areas, not to mention the occasional abandoned campsite with garbage strewn everywhere. Balloons from birthday parties miles away land next to otherwise pristine lakes, where used fishing line accumulates on the shore. Some of it is worse than others, but it is all trash, and it all portrays a lack of respect.

When we litter, even with a gum wrapper or a cigarette butt, we are not respecting nature, nor our fellow humans. It doesn’t matter if you are aware of your own behavior or not, it is still a lack of respect. Someone that casually tosses trash in the back of their pickup and doesn’t wonder where it all went to by the time they got home is not being as respectful to the environment as they could be. Nor are parents that fail to teach their kids to clean up their own messes, or friends that don’t call each other out when they toss garbage onto the street.

Trash has consequences as well. Microplastics from our garbage has been found everywhere, from the North Pole to inside our bodies. PFAS, chemicals within many household products, now appear in the bloodstreams of humans, fish, and other animals. We are just now learning about their negative consequences.

There are even giant islands of trash in the ocean—the so-called Great Pacific Garbage Patch — that have become so large and have been there for so long that a new ecosystem is forming on the garbage itself. Nature is doing the very best that it can in response to our pollution. But is this the planet we want our children and grandchildren to inherit?

Most humans know better and have plenty of respect for nature, and many are trying to help solve this problem. Such individual efforts make a huge difference. This became clear recently, as the Hancock Biological Station (HBS), in coordination with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) and other partners, organized a River Sweep cleanup of Kentucky Lake. Dozens of citizens (and their kids!) showed up in the rain to clean up trash along the lake shores, and based on the two truckloads of trash that was collected, did a great job.

The work was rewarded with a wonderful fish fry lunch, all prepared by the terrific staff and benefactors of HBS. I’d like to say that we got everything, but it’s just not possible. Picking up trash is like hunting for Easter eggs; only the Easter bunny knows where to find them all.

But we made a major dent, and the shorelines are much cleaner than they were when we started. What we need is fewer people hiding eggs, and more people to collect the ones already out there.

Imagine if everyone spent a few hours each year picking up trash in their neighborhood, our local parks, or along the roads and trails of LBL and other public lands. Maybe you take a garbage bag with you during your evening dog walk, or you carry a grocery bag on a hike and see how long it takes to fill it, perhaps even recycling (!) what you can. Many people do this already—the volunteers at churches, schools, and other groups that donate their time to clean up part of our world. Think about how much cleaner our planet would be, and how much better off the animals and plants around us would be, if everyone chipped in.

Now imagine if just a few of us organized an event like the River Sweep, and encouraged everyone to join. Add a fish fry or a potluck, and the event is not just a clean-up, it is a community party, where we meet and talk to friends and neighbors, both old and new. Think about how much trash could be removed, how much better things would look, and how we might regain a bit of R-E-S-P-E-C-T for our fellow humans in the process. I hope to meet you there someday, with a trash bag in my hand.

Howard Whiteman is a contributor to the NKyTribune. He is a professor at Murray State University and is a columnist for several publications around the state. He writes about science, nature, and the environment. He is the Commonwealth Endowed Chair of Environmental Studies, a professor in the department of Biological Sciences, and director of the Watershed Studies Institute at MSU.