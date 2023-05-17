Behringer-Crawford’s Wednesday NKY History hour to revisit the legacy of Boone County Water Rescue















“We are saving lives, safe, focused and steadfast strong.”

This is Captain Dale Appel’s email signature and his message to the dedicated individuals that made up his team at the Boone County Water Rescue. Now retired, Appel’s words still stand true as the volunteer agency that he founded in 1967 continues to patrol the Ohio River serving the citizens of Boone, Kenton and Campbell County.

Using the most sophisticated equipment on the market, a team of 50 trained volunteers work 10,000 hours annually to assist boating accidents, fires, and provide other rescue services, using their excellent diving skills to serve their community.

Join Capt. Ken Purcell, Sgt. Cindy Wilson and Sgt. Angela Mendell as they share the history of Boone County Water Rescue and its evolution into the sophisticated organization it is today in the virtual “NKY History Hour” program Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Captain Ken Purcell has been on the Boone County Water Rescue team for 22 years, serving as the Captain for seven. He is a team diver, boat operator and has been essential in improving team technologies such as the side scan sonar systems, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and the related imaging software.

Sergeant Cindy Wilson has been on the Boone County Water Rescue team for 15 years, serving as a Sergeant for seven. She is an EMT, First Aid & CPR Instructor, an ice rescue technician, member of the Honor Guard and Admissions Committee and is the Human Resources Liaison.

Sergeant Angela Mendell has been on the Boone County Water Rescue team for eight years, serving as a Sergeant for four. She is an EMT, rescue swimmer, ice rescue technician, member of the team building and training committee and co-conducts orientation for new members.

