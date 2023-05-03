BCM’s Wednesday NKY History Hour to revisit the dawn of industrialized warfare during Civil War















A new class of naval warships evolved during the mid-19th century. The modernized industrial navy had created something never seen before; a propeller-driven ironclad vessel. Making wooden naval vessels obsolete, these ships were much more resilient and could reach further distances and sink better-armored ships.

During the Civil War, shipyards North and South began to turn out ironclads as quickly as possible. It took a major industrial effort to build 60 of these ships; five were built in Cincinnati with parts of the ships made at plants along the Licking River.

Join former naval officer Gary Johnson as he discusses the Union Navy’s development of revolving turret ironclads in the next virtual NKY History Hour program at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 3.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed online at BCM’s NKY History Hour archive.

Gary Johnson is a graduate of the Ohio State University in Chemical Engineering. After five years of submarine duty, he worked in Health, Safety, and Environment for Procter & Gamble and his consulting clients. Now retired from consulting, he and his wife live in Cincinnati, where he is a member of the Cincinnati Civil War Round Table. He is an instructor at the Miami University Institute for Learning in Retirement, focusing his lectures on sailors and officers of the Navy during a time of technological transition and stress.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening

