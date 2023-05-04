Aviatra Accelerators now accepting applications for 2023 MOMENTUM Accelerator program















Aviatra Accelerators, a non-profit accelerator dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through education, connections, and resources, has announced applications are now open for the 2023 MOMENTUM Accelerator program, a comprehensive business education program for early and mid-stage women entrepreneurs.

The ten-week program is designed for entrepreneurs who have been in business for 1-5 years, with total revenue of $50,000+ and who are seeking to build on their business momentum.

Starting on June 7, every Wednesday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Covington, MOMENTUM entrepreneurs will work on their business pitch, network, and learn from experts about critical business topics such as business funding, patents, sales strategies, human resources, branding, public relations and more.

During the program, participants will be matched with a SCORE mentor, who will work with them to create a robust three-year business plan – complete with financial projections and actionable strategies to meet desired goals. Women entrepreneurs can apply for MOMENTUM until May 22.

“MOMENTUM is like a mini-MBA, customized to your business. I wouldn’t be where I am today, with a million-dollar business, without Aviatra!” said Mavis Linneman-Clark, Chef and Founder of Delish Dish Catering and Events and graduate of Aviatra. Delish Dish has just been named the exclusive caterer of Cincinnati’s Playhouse in the Park. Upon graduating from MOMENTUM, each entrepreneur will receive $1,000 of in-kind services to take their business to the next level.

During the ten-week program, participants will work with a professional presentation coach to create the perfect pitch in preparation for Aviatra’s Flight-Night pitch contest on September 7. The winning entrepreneur will be awarded $1,000 from event sponsors.

Jill Morenz, President and CEO of Aviatra Accelerators, said, “This accelerator program provides the knowledge, connections and resources to help entrepreneurs build on their momentum to create thriving businesses.”

For more information about MOMENTUM or, to apply by May 22, go to www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators