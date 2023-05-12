Art Lander’s Outdoors: The Kentucky warbler is common in forested habitats during summer months















Editor’s note: This is the fourteenth article in an occasional series about Kentucky’s nesting birds.

The Kentucky warbler (Geothlypis formosa) is a common resident during the summer months.

Warblers are members of order Passeriformes, and family Parulidae. Their song is described as a series of loud, fast chirps.

The pioneering Scottish naturalist Alexander Wilson was in Kentucky when he first collected this colorful songbird in 1811, describing it, and naming the species.

Size and coloration

Adults are mostly olive-green in color on their back and nape, and a brilliant yellow below from their throat to their belly.

They have a small tinge of black on their crown, and a large black mask with a yellow pattern that runs from the beak and encircles the eyes, resembling a pair of spectacles.

Females have slightly less black on the sides of their head, and smaller caps. Immature birds may have almost no black at all.

Kentucky warblers are rather small, but long-legged, about five inches from head to tail, weighing less than an ounce with an eight to nine-inch wingspan.

Geographic range and distribution in Kentucky

This native species is present in Kentucky only during late spring and summer, found statewide, less abundant in the Bluegrass Region, other extensively settled areas, and the highest elevations in the Cumberland mountains.

They migrate southward in the fall, to the lower Atlantic coast (South Carolina and Georgia), Florida and the Gulf coast in southern Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas, spending their winters in Mexico and Central America.

In the Lower 48 states, the Kentucky Warbler’s breeding grounds extend from eastern Texas, north to southern Wisconsin, east to Pennsylvania, south to Georgia, and west along the Gulf Coast.

Likely more abundant during the settlement era, populations are declining throughout much of its its range.

Food habits

As a bird of the forest understory, the Kentucky Warbler forages for insects on the ground.

Kentucky Warblers eat insects and their larvae, spiders, ants, beetles, grasshoppers, locusts, and caterpillars. When foraging, they spend most of their time hopping on the forest floor, turning over leaf litter, scratching with feet, and probing with the bill to find prey.

They also feed in the understory and lower parts of trees, occasionally grabbing insects from the undersides of leaves.

On wintering grounds, look for them around army ant swarms.

Reproduction and nesting

Kentucky warblers nest in predominately deciduous forests, but also in mixed forest types of pines and hemlocks, and in bottomland forests along major flood plains.

They nest on the forest floor, their nests hidden at the base of a shrub, in a patch of weeds or beneath a fallen tree branch.

Clutches are typically laid during the first week of May, into mid-June. Their nests are lined with leaves and fine grasses.

The female will lay between three and six eggs, which are white or cream-colored and speckled with brown.

Incubation by the female only lasts for about 12 days. The young Kentucky warblers usually leave the nest about 10 days after hatching.

The Kentucky Warbler, a beautiful little bird, is recognized by its distinctive plumage and bright song.

Look and listen carefully for them and you will be rewarded with the sighting of our state’s namesake warbler.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.