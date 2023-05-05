Art Lander’s Outdoors: The Brown-headed cowbird is a brood parasite unique among state’s nesting birds















Editor’s note: This is the thirteenth article in an occasional series about Kentucky’s nesting birds.

The brown-headed cowbird (Molothrus ater) has the unique distinction among Kentucky’s nesting birds of being a brood parasite.

They do not build their own nests. Females lay their eggs in the nests of other birds, often replacing their eggs with their victim’s eggs.

Females lay their eggs from April into early July, and can produce up to 40 eggs a year, parasitizing the nests of more than 25 bird species in Kentucky including the Northern Cardinal, Catbird, Red-winged Black Bird, Eastern Wood-Pewee and Song Sparrow.

Their eggs are tan with brown speckles.

Size and Coloration

The Brown-Headed Cowbird is distinguished by its finch-like head and beak, yet smaller in size.

The adult male is iridescent black in color with a brown head.

The adult female is slightly smaller and is dull grey with a pale throat and very fine streaking on the underparts.

Their height is 6.3 to 8.7 inches, with an average wingspan of 14 inches.

Adults weigh 1.1 to 2.1 ounces, with females averaging 1.37 ounces.

Males are a bit larger, averaging 1.7 ounces.

Geographic Range and Distribution in Kentucky

This native species is a common summer resident, found statewide, most abundant west of the Cumberland Plateau in semi-open rural farmlands, avoiding heavily-forested habitats.

They migrate southward in the fall in large flocks of black birds, and are absent during the winter months.

If you feed birds during the cold weather months you’ve probably noticed that this bird starts showing up at feeders in late winter and early spring.

In North America, the Brown-Headed Cowbird breeds from western Canada throughout the Lower 48 states.

The species was identified in the scientific literature in 1790 by ornithologist John Latham.

Food Habits, Songs and Age

The Brown-Headed Cowbird forages for seeds on the ground.

Their songs are described as a series of low-gurgling notes, whistles and clickings.

The species can be long lived. A tagged male was aged as 16 years, 11 months when recaptured in Wisconsin.

The Brown-Headed Cowbird is a unique species of nesting birds in Kentucky, yet fairly common throughout most of the state during the warm weather months.

Art Lander Jr. is outdoors editor for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. He is a native Kentuckian, a graduate of Western Kentucky University and a life-long hunter, angler, gardener and nature enthusiast. He has worked as a newspaper columnist, magazine journalist and author and is a former staff writer for Kentucky Afield Magazine, editor of the annual Kentucky Hunting & Trapping Guide and Kentucky Spring Hunting Guide, and co-writer of the Kentucky Afield Outdoors newspaper column.