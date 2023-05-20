Aristech Surfaces V.P. Ruth Moore named newest member of Gateway Foundation board of directors















Gateway Community and Technical College’s Foundation Board has approved the nomination of a new Board Member, Ruth H. Moore, Vice President of Human Resources at Aristech Surfaces LLC in Florence.

The Foundation Board is thrilled to welcome Ruth Moore as she brings with her valuable experiences, unique skills, and extensive regional insights. Her knowledge and expertise will help the Foundation continue to uphold the highest standards and achieve success tailored to its mission.

“Through my professional partnership with Gateway, I have seen firsthand the contributions of Gateway to an employer and to the community,” said Moore. “The college provides a necessary resource and pathway for education and development for our area, which serves a diverse target population. Having local partnerships with businesses, industry and government officials is critical in supporting the Foundation. I would be honored to share my experience with the Foundation and have an influence on this valuable gem, that is Gateway Community and Technical College.”

The Gateway Foundation is a private 501(c)3 organization founded in 2003. The Foundation’s mission is to advance Gateway through fundraising and partnerships with regional affiliates, local businesses, and community leaders.

The Foundation Board and its committees convene quarterly. The current committees include Finance and Investments, Nominating, Advocacy, and Philanthropy.

This nomination expands the Foundation’s Board to 26 members. A full list of the current Board Members can be found on the Foundation’s website.

