Advocacy for Thriving Communities draws crowd in Covington, as part of KY Voices for Health road show















ThriveKY, a coalition organized by Kentucky Voices for Health, made its second stop on the 2023 Advocacy for Thriving Communities roadshow in Covington.

The event at the Kenton County Public Library was a big success. The event drew a capacity crowd.

“We were thrilled to see so many community professionals coming together from across Northern KY with the shared goal of helping Kentuckians thrive,” said a spokesperson for KVH. “We presented a wide array of important policy updates, including the latest economic impacts, a Mental Health Month spotlight on behavioral health, the restart for Medicaid renewals, what needs to happen next for childcare, non-emergency medical transportation, and more. There also may or may not have been a taco bar. It’s great to be back on the road in our local communities, networking, dialoguing, and sharing resources.”

The dates around that state that remain:

• June 13th, Owensboro

• July 18th, Hazard

• August 15th, Morehead

• September 19th, Louisville

• October 17th, Lexington

• November 28th, Paducah