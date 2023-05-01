AAA:Pump prices tumble amid lower oil prices, despite rise in demand; KY prices fall another 4 cents















A lower oil price is causing pump prices to fall, with the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropping 6 cents since last week to hit $3.62.

“The national average climbed to $3.68 last week, and that may be the peak price, at least for now,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “As long as the oil price keeps wavering around the low- to mid-$70s per barrel, drivers should avoid seeing more spikes in pump prices.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased significantly from 8.52 to 9.51 million b/d last week. The spike in demand surprised market observers, but the estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for April.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million bbl to 221.1 million bbl. Higher demand, alongside a decline in stocks, would typically push pump prices up. However, that hasn’t been the case this week, as weakening oil prices have pushed pump prices lower.

Today’s national average of $3.62 is 19 cents more than a month ago but 42 cents less than a year ago.

Around the Commonwealth, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Oldham County at $3.82, followed by Jefferson County at $3.81. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the commonwealth can be found in Daviess County, now averaging $3.08

Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular today in Ohio is at $3.52, West Virginia $3.51, Virginia $3.44, Tennessee $3.15, Indiana $3.55, Illinois $4.04 and Missouri $3.34.

The highest gasoline average price in the nation is California at $4.87, while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $3.10.

Quick Stats

Since a week ado last Friday, these 10 states have seen the largest decreases in their averages: Michigan (−12 cents), Ohio (−11 cents), Texas (−11 cents), Iowa (−10 cents), Indiana (−9 cents), North Carolina (−9 cents), Tennessee (−9 cents), South Carolina (−9 cents), Nebraska (−9 cents) and Wisconsin (−8 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: Mississippi ($3.10), Arkansas ($3.21), Louisiana ($3.21), Texas ($3.21), Alabama ($3.22), Tennessee ($3.25), South Carolina ($3.27), Oklahoma ($3.32), Georgia ($3.33) and Missouri ($3.34).

Gas prices provided by AAA, http://gasprices.aaa.com/

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of last Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI decreased by $2.77 to settle at $74.30. Oil prices fell yesterday amid ongoing market concerns that low consumer confidence could contribute to a recession this year. If a recession occurs, oil demand and prices will likely decline. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 5.1 million bbl to 460.9 million bbl last week.