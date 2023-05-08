AAA: Fear of global economic recession, lower demand put downward pressure on gas prices















American Automobile Assocation

Fears of a global economic recession, combined with soft demand ahead of the summer travel season, continue to put downward pressure on gas prices. Last week, the price of oil dropped to around $68 a barrel, which is nearly $15 less per barrel than April 12, when oil prices hit their peak for 2023 to date. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 6 cents since last week to hit $3.56.

“Concerns over a global economic recession have caused oil prices to trend downward, leading to lower prices at the pump,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “We are also experiencing lower demand during the lull ahead of the upcoming summer travel season. Together, these factors are pushing pump prices lower―at least for now.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand decreased significantly from 9.51 to 8.62 million barrels a day last week. The drop in demand is more in line with what market observers expected last week. The estimate could be revised when EIA releases final demand measurements for May.

Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.8 million barrels to 222.9 million barrels. Lower demand, alongside an increase in stocks, have been the biggest factors pushing pump prices lower. As long as demand remains low, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.

The national average of $3.56 is 4 cents more than a month ago but 68 cents less than a year ago.

The average in Kentucky has fallen a penny to $3.31, now 7 cents lower than one week ago. Today’s average is just 3 cents more than a month ago, but 61 cents less than a year ago. Kentucky now has the 12th lowest average gas price in the nation based on price per gallon of regular gasoline.



The average gas price in Lexington fell another penny overnight to $3.33. Lexington’s current gas price average is 5 cents lower than it was one week ago but 8 cents higher than a month ago. Today’s price is 62 cents lower than a year ago.



Around the Commonwealth, the highest county-level average gas price can be found in Elliott County, at $4.49, the only county average above the $4 mark. The cheapest county-wide average price of gasoline in the commonwealth can be found in Daviess County, now averaging $2.97 an the only county that has fallen below the $3 mark.



Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of regular in Ohio is at $3.39, West Virginia $3.48, Virginia $3.37, Tennessee $3.15, Indiana $3.44, Illinois $3.98 and Missouri $3.27.



The highest gasoline average price in the nation is California at $4.83, although 4 cents lower than it was a week ago, while Mississippi has the lowest average gas price, now at $3.04.