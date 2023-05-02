A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

A heads up: NKY Chambers’ Business Impact Awards to be announced tomorrow — here are the nominees

May 2nd, 2023 · 0 Comment

Forty-five local businesses and organizations have been named finalists for the NKY Chamber’s Business Impact Awards. That’s 45 companies innovating, leading, and improving our Northern Kentucky business community.

The Business Impact Awards are designed to recognize small and large, new, and long-standing businesses that are IMPACTING our Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership in nine categories.

Who will take home the hardware? That will be announced tomorrow at Drees Pavilion. 
 
Here this year’s contenders:

 

SMALL (1-10), MEDIUM (11-50), LARGE (OVER 50) BUSINESS AWARDS 

• Small Business

Centennial Inc
Gute Medical LLC
Harris Media Co
Leila Urgent Care
Natural Shea Care, LLC
 
• Medium Business

Allie’s Walkabout
Complete Forklift Repair
Diversified Capital Management
La Mega Media, Inc. 
Manning Contracting LLC
 
• Large Business

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
Motus Freight
RDI
TENTE Casters, Inc. 
TiER1 Performance
 
COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARD (FOR-PROFIT AND NON-PROFIT) 

• For-Profit

Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co. 
Close the Loop
DBL Law
Global Business Solutions, Inc. 
Perfetti Van Melle USA
 
• Non-Profit

ArtsWave
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
Gateway Community and Technical College
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road
Samaritan Car Care Clinic
 
COOL PLACE TO WORK AWARD

Car-Part.com
Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air
Prolocity Cloud Solutions
Rudler, PSC
St. Elizabeth Healthcare
 
HERITAGE AWARD

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
Drees Homes
Paul Hemmer Company
Steinhauser
Tyson Foods
 
START-UP AWARD

Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.
Greenway Innovations
In the Curious Kitchen
Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop
Smoove Creations 
 
INNOVATION AWARD

AquiSense Technologies
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
eGateway Capital
Prysmian Group
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering
 
Sponsors are: Title Sponsor: Huntington Bank; Award Sponsors: Clark Schaefer Hackett; Global Business Solutions; HORAN; St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Strauss Troy Reception Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle Photo Booth Sponsor: BE NKY Growth Partnership Event Sponsors: Gute Medical; McGohan Brabender; Paul Hemmer Company; TENTE; TiER1 Performance


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.