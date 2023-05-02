A heads up: NKY Chambers’ Business Impact Awards to be announced tomorrow — here are the nominees















Forty-five local businesses and organizations have been named finalists for the NKY Chamber’s Business Impact Awards. That’s 45 companies innovating, leading, and improving our Northern Kentucky business community.

The Business Impact Awards are designed to recognize small and large, new, and long-standing businesses that are IMPACTING our Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership in nine categories.

Who will take home the hardware? That will be announced tomorrow at Drees Pavilion.



Here this year’s contenders:

SMALL (1-10), MEDIUM (11-50), LARGE (OVER 50) BUSINESS AWARDS

• Small Business

Centennial Inc

Gute Medical LLC

Harris Media Co

Leila Urgent Care

Natural Shea Care, LLC



• Medium Business

Allie’s Walkabout

Complete Forklift Repair

Diversified Capital Management

La Mega Media, Inc.

Manning Contracting LLC



• Large Business

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Motus Freight

RDI

TENTE Casters, Inc.

TiER1 Performance



COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARD (FOR-PROFIT AND NON-PROFIT)

• For-Profit

Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.

Close the Loop

DBL Law

Global Business Solutions, Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle USA



• Non-Profit

ArtsWave

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Gateway Community and Technical College

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

Samaritan Car Care Clinic



COOL PLACE TO WORK AWARD

Car-Part.com

Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air

Prolocity Cloud Solutions

Rudler, PSC

St. Elizabeth Healthcare



HERITAGE AWARD

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Drees Homes

Paul Hemmer Company

Steinhauser

Tyson Foods



START-UP AWARD

Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.

Greenway Innovations

In the Curious Kitchen

Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

Smoove Creations



INNOVATION AWARD

AquiSense Technologies

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

eGateway Capital

Prysmian Group

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering



Sponsors are: Title Sponsor: Huntington Bank; Award Sponsors: Clark Schaefer Hackett; Global Business Solutions; HORAN; St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Strauss Troy Reception Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle Photo Booth Sponsor: BE NKY Growth Partnership Event Sponsors: Gute Medical; McGohan Brabender; Paul Hemmer Company; TENTE; TiER1 Performance