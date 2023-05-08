9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit is open to the public at Florence Government Center through Sunday















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit memorial is now open at the Florence Government Center where it will be on display through May 14, as part of its tour around the country.

The exhibit will be open to the public from Noon–6 p.m. through Sunday, May 14, except for Friday, May 12 when it is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The nonprofit Tunnel to Towers created the traveling 9/11 memorial to honor New York firefighter Stephen Siller and others who gave their lives in the line of duty during the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 83-foot tractor-trailer transformed into a 1,100 square-foot exhibit where visitors can hear audio recordings of first responder radio transmissions and see one-of-a-kind artifacts, including pieces of World Trade Center steel, aluminum façade from the buildings and items recovered from the rubble after the Twin Towers collapsed.



Several speakers offered words of comfort and inspiration on the opening day May 6.

“We remember those who lost their lives on that fateful day, and we honor the brave men and

women who risked their lives to save others,” said Julie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of meetNKY, who was instrumental in bringing the exhibit to Florence. “We also pay tribute to the countless people that have worked tirelessly in years since to make sure that such

a tragedy never happens again.”

She said that this mobile exhibit serves as a reminder of the resilience of human spirit in the face of unimaginable tragedy. She told the audience it is a symbol of hope, strength, and unity and a testament to the enduring spirit of America.

“There is so much that I myself will learn from having visited this exhibit,” said Florence Fire Chief Rodney Wren. “That day had a tremendous lingering effect on first responders. We often forget that our emergency responders place the safety of a complete stranger above the safety of themselves without hesitation. That level of commitment takes a special kind of person. All the emergency responders working in that tragic event were performing nothing less than selfless acts of heroism.”

Jack Kielty of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation explained how the organization started and the idea of the traveling exhibit was conceived.

Steven Siller, the youngest of 7 children, was orphaned at eleven, but later he became a firefighter, Kielty said. On September 11 Steven was scheduled to play golf with his brothers, when he heard about a plane hitting a tower. He went to his firehouse, but the truck had already gone, so he put his gear in his truck. When he couldn’t get through the tunnel to get into the city, he put his gear on and ran toward the disaster and into the burning tower. He was never found. He left a wife and five children, the youngest of which was 10 months. His family believed in the statement that when confronted with utter darkess, do not curse the blackness, light a candle, so they started the Tunnel to Tower Foundation.

“In honor of all the people who died that day, we started this foundation to tell the families of those that give their lives to save others, we want their families to know that we have their back,” Kielty said.

Mayor Julie Metzger Aubuchon commented that the memory of that day is burned in her memory, and she cant forget.

“I want you all to leave today with hope,” she exhorted. “I want you to remember all that is great and wonderful and amazing about being an American, about being from this country.”

Reverend Dr. Susan Diamond from the Florence Christian Church, spoke the final words.

“Let us never forget where we come from; let us never forget the ties that bind us together, and let us never forget that resiliency and faith and honor and hope leads us forth from this place,” she said.