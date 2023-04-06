With Easter weekend ahead, here are some meetNKY holiday-related suggestions for hometowners















Since meetNKY is the go-to expert on connecting (and attracting) visitors to what Northern Kentucky has to offer, it’s a good time to connect locals with some holiday-related events and activities for families around Northern Kentucky this weekend.

Here are some timely suggestions:

Easter Brunch at Wooden Cask Brewing Company: 10 a.m.–2 p.m., Sunday, April 9. Reservations through ticket purchase are strongly recommended in advance. $32 for adults; $15 for children under 10. Join Beards & Bellies Barbecue at Wooden Cask for an Easter brunch buffet featuring a biscuit bar, BBQ Benedict, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, smashed red potatoes and more. For full menu details and to purchase tickets, visit the online registration form.

BB Riverboat Easter Brunch & Dinner Cruises: Breakfast boards at noon, sails from 1–4 p.m., Sunday, April 9; Dinner boards at 4:30 p.m., sails from 5:30–7:30 p.m., Sunday, April 9. Reservations are required, $54 for adults, $32 for children (ages 4-12). Celebrate Easter and enjoy the spring on the Ohio River. Come aboard for the annual Easter cruise for a fabulous buffet meal, a relaxing atmosphere and outstanding views. Enjoy a hearty brunch or a traditional Easter dinner featuring ham and chicken. And, yes, the Easter Bunny will be attending. To purchase tickets and view menus, visit bbriverboats.com.

Receptions: 10 a.m. and noon, Sunday, April 9. Reservations required. $32 per person; $3 discount for seniors 60+; half price for children 5-12; children 5 and under eat for free. Receptions is hosting Easter brunch at its Erlanger and Fairfield locations. Brunches will feature a breakfast buffet of scrambled eggs, sausage links, Potatoes alamante/casserole, biscuits and gravy, donuts, pastries, and breakfast breads; an omelet station with bacon, onions, peppers, mushrooms, ham, cheese, tomatoes, and spinach; a waffle and pancake station with assorted berries, whipped cream, chocolate chips and syrup; a lunch buffet with carved black oak ham with honey mustard aioli, parmesan panko crusted chicken with sauce on the side, roasted red skin potatoes, gourmet mac and cheese, and Southern style green beans with a salad and rolls and butter; and a dessert bar with cheesecake and cake. The buffets will also feature a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and contests for children. For more information visit receptionsinc.com.

Libby’s Southern Comfort: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 9. 38 W. 8th St., Covington. Reservations suggested. Libby’s Southern Comfort is offering its outstanding brunch menu featuring the Kentucky Breakfast Brown, country-style eggs benedict, chicken and waffle, Libby’s biscuits and gravy, bourbon peach buckwheat pancakes and the Duveneck Classic served with two eggs, bacon, sausage or goetta, home fries and toast, along with a few specials on Easter Sunday. For more information visit www.libbyssoutherncomfort.com

Y’all Café: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, April 9. Located at 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Covington, Ky. Reservations strongly encouraged, call (859) 292-1699 (option 2). Y’all Café invites those looking to celebrate Easter brunch to stop in and enjoy one of our holiday specials – crab cake benedict or braised beef hash. French toast sticks topped with holiday-themed goodies are included as well. We have something for “every bunny” to enjoy! Free two-hour parking is available across the street. To learn more and view the full menu, visit yallcaferivercenter.com.

Egg hunts and bunny visits:

Bellevue First Friday Easter Egg Hunt: 5 p.m., Friday, April 7. Fairfield Avenue in Belleview. Hunt for eggs throughout the Fairfield Avenue business district for a great way to hop into the holiday weekend. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Wilder Easter Egg Hunt: 12:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8. Wilder City Center Park, 520 Licking Pike, Wilder. The event will be held behind the building if the weather is good; inside if not. For more information visit wilderky.gov.

Easter Bunny on the Levee: Noon-4 p.m. Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8. Newport on the Levee, 1 Newport Levee Way, Newport. Free. Ring in Spring and create memorable moments with the hoppiest bunny in town! Enjoy taking complimentary photos with your family alongside the Easter Bunny on the Levee. For more information visit www.newportonthelevee.com.

