Weigh Station on southbound I-75 near Crittenden exit closed starting Monday for new WIM system















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the weigh station for commercial vehicles on southbound I-75 in Kenton County will be temporarily closed starting on Monday, April 10.

The weigh station is located approximately two miles north of the Crittenden exit (mile marker 168), and will be shut down through Friday, April 21, for a project that will not only upgrade ramps to improve highway safety for all road users, but is also expected to provide a more efficient process for commercial drivers who are passing through the area.

Crews will be installing roadway loop and sensors at the weigh station with a new technology that includes a weight in motion, or WIM, system, which can make roads safer through intelligent enforcement.

The new technology collects weight data both per axle and the overall gross weight of vehicles while traveling at highway speed.

The WIM scales can make weigh station operations more efficient, by sorting out potential violators for static weighing and inspection, while permitting vehicles of legal weight to continue their trip without interruption.

The new WIM system will also utilize a tire screening feature, which can monitor trucks for flat/worn tires. This will create safer roads for all by reducing the number of blown tires left on highways.

Installation of the new system will occur from April 11 through April 14.

Beginning the following Monday, April 17 crews will calibrate the system throughout the week, and training of the weigh station staff will be completed.