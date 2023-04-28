Waiting on NFL, Cooper alum Dante Hendrix has put in the work, now has to wait and see how it plays out















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

All he needs, Dante Hendrix says, is the chance to get his “foot in the door” with an NFL team – maybe this weekend – and there’s no way they’re going to get the former Cooper High and Indiana State wide-receiver out.

“I’ve worked too hard,” he says of his years as a basketball-football star at the Union school that made it to the Kentucky state championship game in basketball in 2017 with a team featuring top defender Hendrix and shooting star Adam Kunkel, who just finished up an outstanding college career at Xavier.

“We played small ball,” he says of a Cooper team that had a pair of vocal leaders in guards Kunkel and Hendrix. But Hendrix, who was leaning toward basketball in his early years of high school, eventually picked football.

“Fortunately I made the right decision,” the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder says after a successful career at the Terre Haute, Ind., school where he’s earned a degree in business management and most recently, an MBA.

But those post-academic pursuits are on hold right now. Recently, Dante did his Pro Day at Notre Dame as the lone non-Irish player there. “A great experience,” he says as the Notre Dame football operations people treated him like he was one of their own with equipment and whatever he needed. “It was a true blessing.”

So was getting to work out with one of his Northern Kentucky buddies, Michael Mayer from Covington Catholic. “I’m close with Michael and his family. They’re very good people.”

Then last week, Dante had another pro workout with the Bengals at Paycor Stadium. “Just driving in past the parking spot for Joe Burrow,” he says of how cool the moment was. “I’ve been a Bengals fan” for all the good and bad that means “my whole life.”

Here he was, catching passes and running routes and being coached up by the Bengals’ receivers’ coaches. And “just 20 minutes away from my home. Such a great experience, a great workout.”

And a chance for another reunion. One of the quarterbacks throwing him the ball was Ryle alum Tanner Morgan, the top quarterback in University of Minnesota football history, also back in town for the workout.

“Tanner and I are really good friends,” he says, even if they did play at rival high schools. “He and I got together the day before at Ryle to work out.”

And now they both wait. Dante has an agent. And with three Indiana State alums currently in the NFL, all undrafted free agents, he knows it’s pretty much a long shot with no more than 10 or so Northern Kentuckians ever drafted by the NFL.

“I’ve met with the Denver Broncos twice,” Dante said. And a Denver team site has Hendrix listed as a player they’re definitely interested in with the designation “3-UFA” – for a possibility from the third round to undrafted free agent.

Round 1 is Thursday night. Rounds 2-3 are on Friday. Then it’s Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. And that’s when players like Dante wait for “the call.”

“Most definitely,” Dante says. The call could be that you’re about to be selected or that if you haven’t been at the end of the day, a team wants to sign you as a free agent.

Dante makes his case. He’s always been a vocal leader, not unlike his basketball teammate Kunkel. “I know we had great coaches at Cooper,” he says, noting how “Coach Sully (Tim Sullivan) teaches you how to become a man . . . it becomes natural.”

“I’m not a track star,” he says of his 40-yard-dash times “in the 4.6’s and 4.7’s. Never have been. But throughout my career, I’ve been tough to defend. It’s having a strong football IQ, having great hands and I’m going to outwork you . . . you can’t ever be too prepared.”

Those qualities showed up this fall against the No. 1 FCS team in the nation, North Dakota State, a team that beat the likes of Iowa, with a seven-catch, 109-yard, two-touchdown day. Dante averaged 5.0 catches a game for 71.9 yards in a “run-heavy” Indiana State offense, both Top 50 numbers nationally.

Now it’s out of his hands, not easy for an athlete who was a representative on the NCAA Division I Council discussing issues facing college athletes with an MBA in hand.

“There’s an anxiousness you’re fighting,” Dante said of a moment he’s been working for his whole life, it seems – and could change the rest of his life. “You’re dealing with the unknown.”

When Saturday gets here, Dante says his plan is to “chill with family and friends . . . You lean on God and trust the plan.”