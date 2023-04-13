Unions, advocates continue push for enactment of ‘buy American’ rules in the Commonwealth















By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

In Kentucky, unions and their advocates continue to push for changes to shift public contract money toward suppliers sourcing their materials from American manufacturers.

In 2021, President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring the federal government to spend more money on American-made goods.

Larry Ray, District 8 director for the United Steelworkers, which serves union members in Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland, said Buy American rules help secure the country’s supply chain and buffer the economy in the event of another pandemic-type event.

“So we don’t have to have automakers waiting on chips, manufacturers waiting on steel, tin, aluminum,” Ray outlined. “It’s made here.”

The Kentucky Buy American Act, introduced this year by Rep. John Blanton, R-Saylersville, would have mandated contracts contain a provision stating any iron, steel or aluminum, used in all Kentucky state and local projects, be manufactured in the U.S. The bill stalled in the House, but will likely be reintroduced next legislative session. Opponents argued buy American measures hinder the free market and affect global trade.

Brian Lombardozzi, vice president of state and governmental affairs at the Alliance for American Manufacturing, pointed out taxpayers’ money is used to fund state projects. He said most voters do not want their dollars going to foreign companies.

“At the end of the day, this is stuff that is only applying to public revenue,” Lombardozzi noted. “This is money that the citizens are paying into the government.”

Ray added companies who consistently buy American materials are helping to create more job opportunities for Kentuckians.

“Providing the resources for people to have good long-term paying jobs with benefits that help support and raise their children,” Ray emphasized. “And keep the company moving forward and buying in their local areas.”

A 2021 Reuters-Ipsos poll found 69% of Americans believe an item being American-made is at least somewhat important, and 63% say U.S. agencies should be required to buy American-made products, even if they cost more than foreign-made alternatives.