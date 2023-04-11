Union Senator John Schickel reelected chair of NKY Legislative Caucus for additional two-year term















Northern Kentucky (NKY) Legislative Caucus members have re-elected state Senator John Schickel, R-Union, as their caucus chair. State Representative Savannah Maddox has been elected vice chair.

“It is an honor to be elected by my colleagues to chair the NKY Legislative Caucus and serve in this capacity on behalf of all residents and parties of NKY,” Schickel said.

The NKY Legislative Caucus was established in the 1970s and consists of a bipartisan group of lawmakers representing counties and districts within the boundaries of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD).

Schickel will serve another two-year term.

NKADD employees staff the NKY Legislative Caucus. The NKADD is a multi-county planning and development organization. Its mission is to collaborate between local leaders and staff to educate and empower communities by implementing quality services through specific areas of expertise in aging, community development, human services and workforce development.

NKY Legislative Caucus Membership is as follows:

Sen. John Schickel (chair)

Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria

Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights

Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown

Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona

Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge (vice chair)

Rep. Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell

Rep. Mike Clines, R-Alexandria

Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood

Rep. Steven Doan, R-Erlanger

Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth

Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill

Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown

Rep. Marianne Proctor, R-Union

Rep. Felicia Rabourn, R-Pendleton

Rep. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington

Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport

Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg

Rep. Nick Wilson, R-Williamsburg

Legislative Research Commission