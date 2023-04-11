Union Senator John Schickel reelected chair of NKY Legislative Caucus for additional two-year term

Northern Kentucky (NKY) Legislative Caucus members have re-elected state Senator John Schickel, R-Union, as their caucus chair. State Representative Savannah Maddox has been elected vice chair.
“It is an honor to be elected by my colleagues to chair the NKY Legislative Caucus and serve in this capacity on behalf of all residents and parties of NKY,” Schickel said.
The NKY Legislative Caucus was established in the 1970s and consists of a bipartisan group of lawmakers representing counties and districts within the boundaries of the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD).
Schickel will serve another two-year term.
NKADD employees staff the NKY Legislative Caucus. The NKADD is a multi-county planning and development organization. Its mission is to collaborate between local leaders and staff to educate and empower communities by implementing quality services through specific areas of expertise in aging, community development, human services and workforce development.
NKY Legislative Caucus Membership is as follows:
Sen. John Schickel (chair)
Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria
Sen. Christian McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights
Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown
Sen. Gex Williams, R-Verona
Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge (vice chair)
Rep. Kim Banta, R-Ft. Mitchell
Rep. Mike Clines, R-Alexandria
Rep. Stephanie Dietz, R-Edgewood
Rep. Steven Doan, R-Erlanger
Rep. Mark Hart, R-Falmouth
Rep. Kimberly Poore Moser, R-Taylor Mill
Rep. Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown
Rep. Marianne Proctor, R-Union
Rep. Felicia Rabourn, R-Pendleton
Rep. Steve Rawlings, R-Burlington
Rep. Rachel Roberts, D-Newport
Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg
Rep. Nick Wilson, R-Williamsburg
Legislative Research Commission