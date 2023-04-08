Two Thomas More students turn their senior ‘capstone’ project into an act of kindness for an adopting couple















By Elaina Ruschman

NKyTribune intern

Autumn Frank and Ansley Rooks, two seniors at Thomas More University, turned their senior project into a true act of kindness while working on their senior project.

Autumn is from Cincinnati and a graduate of McAuley High School in College Hill. She attends Thomas More and majors in

Communications.

Ansley is from Union and a graduate of Ryle High School. She will be attending graduate school at Thomas More in the Fall, focusing on Ethical Leadership and is dancing for another year.

Both Autumn and Ansley have landed jobs with the Cincinnati Insurance Companies Underwriting after graduation.

For their senior project they have organized a fundraising event for the Sumners, a local NKY couple who are adopting.

“They’re my good friends and have been struggling for a few years to get pregnant so I figured I may as well help them out since adoption is expensive,” said Autumn.

The event the two students have planned will be held today at 5 p.m. in Steigerwald Hall located in Thomas More’s Saint’s Center.

There will be raffling, good company, refreshments and fun, planned by the two students for their Senior Experience project.

Over the past year the Communication Department merged with Art to form the Creative Media Department. The course, Senior Experience, was created for the students to show what they learned. It’s a capstone project.

This is the first semester this course has been offered for the Communication students.

These first seniors in this class are setting the pace for future seniors. Other senior projects include: a sports podcast about Thomas More switching from NAIA to NCAA, a podcast about issues for female students, photography portfolios, and more.

The “experience” element to the class challenges the students to put their skills to practical use.