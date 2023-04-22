Three NKY nonprofits among ten receiving part of $200,000 in Duke Energy Foundation grants















The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded 10 grants totaling $200,000 to organizations in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky focused on climate resiliency and protecting natural resources.

This funding is a long-standing investment for the Duke Energy Foundation. In the past five years, the Foundation has awarded 70 grants to support over 45 regional nonprofit organizations with more than $1 million in grants to propel their environmental resiliency projects.

“We appreciate our community partners on Earth Day, and every day, for their commitment to protect and enhance our region’s natural resources,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “By investing our time and financial resources to support these organizations, we can make a positive impact together.”

In addition to the Foundation grants, Duke Energy employees also make a difference in their communities throughout the year by participating in a variety of meaningful volunteer opportunities. Duke Energy employees have recently cleaned up litter with the Cardinal Land Conservancy and planted trees with the Clermont Park District. This weekend, groups will also volunteer with the Ross Township Village and Farm Garden Club, Thomas More University, Greater Cincinnati Earth Coalition and Colerain Township Spring Spruce Up.

“With Duke Energy’s generous support over the last five years, we have been able to enhance the accessibility and quality of green spaces and connect historically marginalized Cincinnati neighborhoods to the benefits of nature,” said David Schmitt, executive director of Mill Creek Alliance. “In addition, Duke Energy’s support of our Outdoor Environmental Education Program allows us to provide students from these same neighborhoods with STEM learning opportunities in nature, while also molding the next generation of environmental stewards.”

This year’s grant awardees each received $20,000. They include:

Kentucky:

• The Boone Conservancy

• Thomas More University

• Grant County Chamber of Commerce

Ohio:

• B the Keeper

• Cardinal Land Conservancy

• Metro Parks of Butler County

• Mill Creek Alliance

• MyWhy

• Ohio River Foundation

• Taking Root

Duke Energy