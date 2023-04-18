Three from NKY among 25 young professionals chosen for ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023















Leadership Kentucky is has announced members of the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2023. ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and has provided young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program that fosters a better understanding of challenges facing our Commonwealth.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, Pikeville, and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky. Class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspectives while traveling across Kentucky.

“ELEVATE KY has instilled confidence; inspired me; motivated me; given me lifelong friendships; and shown me the key to success is collaboration,” said Ashley Bitters, ELEVATE Class of 2022. We grow up being told we’re leaders, but this program has invested in the development of those qualities — helping us to flourish in our purpose and passion to benefit our community and fellow Kentuckians.”

Participants of the ELEVATE Kentucky program return to their companies with more skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. Millennial leaders are better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to ELEVATE Kentucky.

This year’s class includes 25 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:

• Grace Allen — Russell, KY – Members Choice Credit Union

• Tamaira Ash — Louisa, KY – Addiction Recovery Care

• Jordyne Carmack — London, KY – Jordyne Carmack – Communication Coach, L.L.C.

• Anne Sydney Carter Pennington — Pikeville, KY – Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.

• Brandon Cummings — Bowling Green, KY – Dollar General Corporation

• Katie Custer — Louisville, KY – RunSwitch Public Relations

• Jackson Davenport — Richmond, KY – Baptist Health System KY & IN

• Jon Dye — Frankfort, KY – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Rachel Evitts — Central City, KY – Muhlenberg Achieves – Felix E. Martin Jr. Foundation

• Abigail Gall — Frankfort, KY – Commonwealth of Kentucky- Department of Insurance

• Alondra Johnson — Owensboro, KY – CASA of Ohio Valley

• Casey Jones — Morehead, KY – AppHarvest

• Amanda Jumper — Lexington, KY – CHI Saint Joseph Health

• Olivia Keller — Covington, KY – Dressman Benzinger LaVelle psc (DBL Law)

• MacLean Lessenberry — Glasgow, KY – Glasgow-Barren County Tourist & Convention Commission

• Emily Lusk — Edgewood, KY – St. Elizabeth Healthcare Foundation

• Alisa Micu — Louisville, KY – Stites & Harbison, PLLC

• Timothy “T.J.” Morrison — Ashland, KY – Revolutionary Racing Kentucky

• John “J.A.” Sowell — Bowling Green, KY – English, Lucas, Priest & Owsley, LLP

• Amy Su — Frankfort, KY – Japan/America Society of Kentucky

• Rachael Thompson — Springfield, KY – Taylor Regional Hospital

• Austin Thore — Lexington, KY – Kentucky American Water

• Abby Townsend — Independence, KY – KnowledgeWorks Foundation

• Tyler J. White — Louisville, KY – Promise Packaging

• Skyler Wright — Dunnville, KY – Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

