Thomas More University to kickoff inaugural game at Florence stadium — David Justice to toss first pitch















Thomas More University will hold an inaugural kickoff celebration at Thomas More Stadium in Florence on Saturday, during the Saints baseball game versus the University of Cumberlands Patriots scheduled for noon.

Arrive early to the game and see major league baseball legend David Justice throw out the first pitch.

Justice played baseball and basketball during his time at Thomas More and was inducted into the Thomas More Athletics Hall of Fame in 1996.

Bobby Young ’87, former Thomas More player who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates, joins Justice to catch the first pitch. Young was inducted into the Thomas More University Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008.

The University will also honor all previous baseball championship teams at the game.

Prior to the game, Tom Brady, director of development for athletics at Thomas More, will a past-to-present baseball-themed Chalk Talk at 10 a.m. featuring Justice, Young, former baseball coach and current Thomas More Associate Athletic Director Jeff Hetzer, and former Thomas More baseball player George “Cubby” Lyon Jr. ’51.

Attendance is limited for the Chalk Talk which also takes place at Thomas More Stadium, reserve your space at tmuky.us/ctbaseball.

Thomas More University is the Catholic Liberal Arts University of the Diocese of Covington. Thomas More University and the Florence Y’alls Baseball Club announced a partnership in March 2022 resulting in the renaming of the home of the Florence Y’alls to “Thomas More Stadium.” As part of the agreement, the stadium became home of the Thomas More Saints’ baseball team starting in spring 2023.

In July of 2022, Thomas More University announced that they have been granted provisional membership to the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II, making them the only Division II University in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region.