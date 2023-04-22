Thomas More University Director of Athletics Terry Connor promoted to role of vice president















Thomas More University has announced Director of Athletics Terry Connor will also serve in the role of vice president beginning June 1.

In addition to serving on the president’s cabinet, Connor will continue to oversee the school’s 30 sports teams, which currently participate in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), as well as the Saints band program. Roughly 700 student-athletes take part in these programs.

“I would like to thank President Chillo for his trust and this opportunity,” said Connor. “I look forward to continuing to serve Thomas More University.”

Connor has been a member of the University community for more than 25 years, contributing to the success of the university’s student-athletes, on the field as well as in the classroom. In addition to their athletic achievements, over 400 Thomas More student-athletes achieved a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the 2022 fall semester.

Connor has been instrumental in facility upgrades in support of student-athletes including the partnership with the Florence Y’alls baseball team which secured Thomas More Stadium, the new home of the Saint’s baseball team, upcoming softball facility upgrades, and improvements to Republic Bank Field, home of Saints football, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, and track and field. Connor’s tenure as the director of athletics includes 130 regular season and tournament championships combined, 86 national tournament appearances, and five national championships to date.

“Terry has been instrumental in the success of our University and this recognition is certainly well deserved as we prepare for competition in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) in fall 2023,” said Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo. “Since my arrival in June 2019, I have been impressed by Terry’s leadership, commitment to mission, and his hard work. I am pleased to make this appointment, and I know that our student-athletes and the entire athletic program, along with our University community, will continue to benefit from his leadership.”

Thomas More announced a major comprehensive fundraising campaign in Fall 2021 in support of a five-year strategic plan that includes enhanced athletic facilities for many of the Saints sports programs. The University also announced in 2022 that they have been granted provisional membership to the NCAA Division II, making them the only Division II university in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region.

Thomas More currently competes in the Mid-South Conference of the NAIA. The Saints have been in the NAIA for the past four academic years and will retain NAIA membership until completion of the 2022-23 academic year.

For more information about Thomas More University, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

Thomas More University