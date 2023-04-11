St. Elizabeth Healthcare to host career fair Thursday open to all for clinical, nonclinical job opportunities















St. Elizabeth Healthcare is hosting a career fair on Thursday, April 13, open to anyone interested in learning more about St. Elizabeth and career opportunities available there.

The open house will be held from 2-6 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center at Olympic Boulevard, in Erlanger.

Both clinical and non-clinical roles are available for attendees to apply to.

Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to participate in the open house and onsite interviews and attend meetings with leaders throughout the system.

Registration is not required but is encouraged.

Participants can register here.

For additional career opportunities at St. Elizabeth, visit careers.stelizabeth.com.