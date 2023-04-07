So you want a new hobby good for environment? Walton Tractor Supply is offering Beekeeping 101















Beekeeping season is here.

The Walton Tractor Supply Company store is inviting customers to attend an all-new beekeeping event on April 8 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Beekeeping 101 will offer attendees the opportunity to learn the basics of beekeeping, including how to safely use the tools and equipment one needs to begin their new hobby.

Through fun and interactive exercises, attendees will learn about the process of beekeeping and pollination and why it is critical to agricultural production. This session is open to community members of all ages.

“Tractor Supply is excited to embrace the growing interest in beekeeping in our community,” said Michela Glenn, manager of the Walton Tractor Supply store.

“Beekeeping is a fun and unique hobby, but most importantly, it’s essential to sustaining a healthy ecosystem. This course will teach our community how they can create a positive impact on the agricultural industry while making their own honey.”

Bees are critical to agricultural production, especially during bloom period, because they pollinate blossoms and are often a grower’s only chance for their crops to bloom that season. Without bees transferring pollen and seeds from flower to flower, vegetation quality suffers.

Beekeeping 101 is open to the public. Participating partner are the Beekeeper Association .

The Walton Tractor Supply is located at 12500 Towne Center Dr. Tractor Supply Company has the advice and the supplies needed to begin the new hobby today, including beekeeping suits, bee attractant, honey extracting kits, honey smokers and standard hive tools. An expanded assortment of beekeeping supplies is available at TractorSupply.com.