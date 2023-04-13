Sharonville’s Heritage Village Museum to offer variety of family fun and activities April 15















Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center will host several events on April 15 where visitors can experience history by attending a vintage baseball game, a historic barn program, an escape room, or a ghost tour.

Noon-2:30 p.m. – Vintage Base Ball Opening Day

Heritage Village Museum is the home field to the 1869 Red Stockings and Ohio Buckeyes vintage baseball clubs. Watch a match played by 1869 rules and meet the ballplayers. The event is free.

12:30 to 2:30 p.m. – Historic Barns Program

Author and artist, Dr. Bob Kroeger, will tell stories about some of the barns he’s painted in Ohio and he will do book signings of his books, Historic Barns of Ohio, and Round Barns of America. Both books will be available at the event. The program is free, but donations are appreciated.

Noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. – Escape the Village

Enjoy one of our two escape room adventures based on local history, “Morgan’s Raiders of the Lost Art” or “Leaving the Station.” Escape the Village runs on Apr. 15, May 20, Jun. 17, Jul. 15, Aug. 19, and Sept. 16 with three-time slots for each room on each date (Noon, 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.). Reservations must be made in advance on our website. Admission is $25 per person.

7-8:30 p.m. – Spirits By Starlight Ghost Tours

Discover true stories of paranormal proportions on a twilight tour with opportunities to experience the phantasmal phenomena for yourself. Admission is $25 per person.

Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center is operated by Historic Southwest Ohio (HSO), a private, non-profit organization that owns and operates the buildings and collections of Heritage Village Museum and Educational Center. The facility is a picturesque gathering of 13 authentic historical buildings that represent various aspects of family life during the 1800s. These buildings include historic homes, a train station, a doctor’s office, a general store, a church, and a schoolhouse.

