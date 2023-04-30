Secretary of State Michael Adams to discuss KY’s election reforms at May 1 Florence Rotary meeting















Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams will join the Rotary Club of Florence Monday, May 1 to discuss improvements his office has made to the election process and future enhancements planned for the state’s election system.

Inaugurated as the state’s 86th Secretary of State on January 6, 2020, Adams shepherded Kentucky’s first law requiring a photo ID to vote through the General Assembly. His office has continued work to improve the state’s primary and general election systems to safeguard against many issues suffered by other states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Adams presented state legislators with Kentucky’s most ambitious election reform plan since 1891, which passed both the House and Senate with near-unanimous support.

Adams attended McCracken County Public Schools and was the first in his family to get a college degree. After graduating from the University of Louisville, he attended Harvard Law School. After receiving his law degree, he returned to Kentucky, serving as deputy general counsel to Governor Ernie Fletcher, before moving to Washington to accept an appointment as counsel to the U.S. Deputy Attorney General in the second Bush administration.

In 2007, Adams began full-time private practice in election law, first as General counsel to the Republican Governors Association, and later opening a national practice. He has represented several national political committees, numerous national political figures, and statewide campaign efforts in all 50 states.

The Florence Rotary Club meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 1, at the Florence Nature Center’s Evelyn M. Kalb Gathering House located at 7200 Nature Park Dr. in Florence. RSVPs are requested for planning purposes and can be completed online. Guests are welcome to attend.

Full meeting agenda:

11:45 a.m. – Lunch Buffet $12/person

12 p.m. – Meeting Begins: Greeting, Prayer, Pledge and 4-Way Test

12:15 p.m. – Program Begins

1 p.m. – Meeting Adjourned

The meeting will also be live-streamed on the Rotary Club of Florence Youtube channel and via Facebook Live.

Rotary Club of Florence