Secret NKY: Best-kept secret is no more; Behringer Crawford celebrates region’s history, culture

One of Northern Kentucky’s best-kept secrets is a secret no more.

For years, it seemed like Covington’s Behringer-Crawford Museum flew under the radar of area residents and visitors alike. But ongoing programming like the well-received “Northern Kentucky History Hour” and dynamic exhibits, including last year’s holiday blockbuster, “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit,” are helping to elevate the profile of “the only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the history, art, culture and the spirit of Northern Kentucky.”

“Fortunately, I think we’re overcoming some of the mystery,” said Laurie Risch, executive director. “With our major exhibits and programs such as the annual Holly Jolly Days, Music@BCM and freshART, more people are finding out about us.”

For nearly 75 years, the Behringer-Crawford Museum has been sharing the region’s story through the lens of transportation history, with galleries devoted to trains, rivers, roads and runways. Yet even as more and more visitors find their way to this Devou Park gem, there remain secrets and surprises to uncover.

One of the museum’s exhibits that opens a portal to discovery, according to the museum’s Visitor Services staff, is the “Kentucky” streetcar.

“Many visitors are not aware of our public transportation in years past, but after learning about

the streetcars, they start recognizing where the lines were located,” said Risch. “For example, the

name of Trolly Park on Amsterdam Road in Park Hills becomes more understood as it is located in the area where the streetcars ran.”

The collection’s mastodon jaw bone never fails to awe visitors — especially children. This fossil, which was uncovered from Boone County in the late 1950s sparked a scientific dig at what later became known as the Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, one of the 45 parks in Kentucky’s state park system.

The museum, which opened in the nineteenth century home of the Eubanks and Devou families, was originally a natural history museum filled with taxidermied animal mounts and oddities.

“The evolution of the museum now representing Northern Kentucky arts and cultural history can be seen through multiple rotating exhibits each year as well as the permanent exhibits,” said Risch. “There’s always a new discovery right around the corner.”

With its connections to area history and attractions, a trip to the museum might inspire visits to

other places, like Trolley Park, named in honor of the bustling trolley line that ran through the

area until the early 1950s, connecting Park Hills to Cincinnati, Covington and other towns in Northern Kentucky. That history is etched in the windows of the park’s shelters and stamped on

its brick patio.

It may inspire a trek to Union and Big Bone Lick State Historic Site, Birthplace of American Vertebrate Paleontology, to see bison herds roaming the fields year-round, a wooly mammoth and other Ice Age animals trapped in the mud edging a salt lick at the Megafauna diorama pit and a full Harlan’s Ground Sloth replica skeleton among the museum’s colorfully presented exhibits. Or a visit to Hail – Records and Oddities in Covington’s Mainstrasse, where fans of taxidermied animals will enjoy being greeted by a goat kicked back and perusing a book.

But back to the Behringer-Crawford Museum, where two current exhibits, included with museum admission, invite visitors into the worlds of artwork and fashion art.

“Kentucky Craft Luminaries: Sharing the Stories” features artwork and stories from an oral history project by the Kentucky Craft History and Education Association. Exhibiting artists are a sampling of nearly 100 individuals who have been interviewed over the last 15 years to document Kentucky’s craft history. Masterworks in the exhibit, on display through May 14, 2023, include basketry, furniture, weaving, pottery, glass, quilting, wooden folk art and stringed instruments.

Through Aug. 20, 2023, “The Art of Fashion: Fay Applegarth Maddux” features one-of-a-kind illustrations, advertising clothing and accessories in local newspapers from 1945-1965. The elaborate drawings were used for Reeds of Hyde Park, McAlpin’s, Mabley & Carew, Pogue’s, Shillito’s, Tall Fashions, Macperth Sportswear and more. The native Covington fashionista had an eye and talent for storytelling that gave her work a special quality that engaged the viewer and made her a favorite of advertisers. Dresses, coats, hats and other haute couture will also be on display.

