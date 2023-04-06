Rosters, schedule for Saturday’s Ohio-Kentucky High School Basketball All-Star Games at Thomas More















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

The players arrive in town Thursday for their first evening practice — of three this weekend — before Saturday’s Ohio-Kentucky All-Star Basketball Games Saturday at Thomas More’s Connor Convocation Center. Girls’ game is 5 p.m. Boys’ game at 7.

Lots of local representation this year with six all-stars coming from Northern Kentucky’s Eighth, Ninth and 10th Regions. From the Ninth Region, there is the dynamic guard tandem of Jacob Meyer (Holy Cross), the state’s leading scorer for the second straight year at 36.8 points a game, and Covington Catholic’s Evan Ipsaro (25.2 ppg). With them is Newport’s 6-foot-5 Marquez Miller (15.9 ppg), the lone senior on the Wildcats’ regional champs.

From the Eighth Region, there is Simon Kenton’s 7-3 Gabe Dynes (12.4 ppg, 9.8 rebounds and 74.0 field goal percentage that is second-best in Kentucky from the state’s tallest player, high school or college. Also from the Eighth is Owen County’s 6-5 Teagan Moore, the state’s second leading scorer at 31.7 ppg. From the 10th Region, there’s Mason County’s 6-4 Terrell Henry (17.8).

For the Girls All-Stars, there are five Northern Kentucky players led by Cooper’s 6-2 Whitney Lind (16.1 ppg), Ryle’s Abby Holtman (15.2 ppg), Notre Dame’s Noelle Hubert (15.9 ppg, 37.5 percent three-point shooting, second in the state at 3.6 three’s a game) from the Ninth Region. From the Eighth Region, there’s Walton-Verona’s Grace Brewer (19.0 ppg, 11.6 rebounds, No. 13 in the state. And from the 10th Region, there’s Pendleton County’s 6-1 Saniah Thomas (17.0 ppg).

Last year, the Kentucky Boys came roaring back in the final 9:25 on a 17-5 run for an 85-84 upset of the bigger Ohio All-Stars keyed by the defensive work and rebounding of CovCath’s 6-8 Mitchell Rylee and the scoring of Mr. Basketball, Bowling Green’s Taylor Buttry.

In the Girls’ All-Star Game, Ohio had a couple of McDonald’s All-Americans and just way too much athleticism for a Kentucky team in a 99-84 romp.

Things have clearly changed this time around. The Kentucky Boys have the size inside and firepower outside while the Kentucky Girls do not look quite so out-talented this time around.

OHIO BOYS ALL-STARS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL HT POSITION

Will Aliancic Louisville 6’6 Guard

Carson Browne Elder 6’8 Center

Solomon Callaghan Wadsworth 6’2 Guard

Ayden Carter Fremont Ross 6’4 Guard

Kyler D’Augustino Albany Alexander 6’2 Guard

Nathan Dudukovich Lakota West 6’3 Guard

Eian Elmer Taft 6’6 Forward

Elias Lewis Olentangy Orange 6’2 Guard

Will Maxwell Oakwood 6’5 Forward

Austin Parks St. Mary’s Memorial 6’10 Center

Xzander Ream Zane Trace 6’4 Guard

Lawrent Rice Huber Heights Wayne 6’2 Guard

Khoi Thurmon Akron Buchtel 6’1 Guard

Chase Walker St. Charles 6’8 Center

Braylon Wenger Dalton 6’7 Forward

Head Coach: Demarco Bradley, Taft

Asst. Coach: Dan Hegemier, St. Mary’s Memorial

KENTUCKY BOYS ALL-STARS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL HT POSITION

Eli Brooks Barren County 6’7 Forward

Greg Cole Pleasure Ridge Park 5’10 Guard

Ethan Cooper Garrard County 6’3 Guard

Jaylen Davis Madison Central 6’5 Forward

Gabe Dynes Simon Kenton 7’3 Center

Marcus Eaves Madisonville-North Hopkins 6’4 Guard

Trent Edwards George Rogers Clark 6’8 Forward

Terrell Henry Mason County 6’4 Guard

Evan Ipsaro Covington Catholic 5’10 Guard

Cyr Malonga Evangel Christian 6’10 Center

John McCrear Woodford County 6’9 Center

Jacob Meyer Holy Cross 6’2 Guard

Marquez Miller Newport 6’5 Forward

Teagan Moore Owen County 6’5 Forward

Keith Robinson Pleasure Ridge Park 6’5 Forward

Head Coach: Larry Kihnley, Pleasure Ridge Park

Asst. Coach: Josh Cook, George Rogers Clark

OHIO GIRLS ALL-STARS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL HT POSITION

Taylor Farris Talawanda 5’9 Guard

Kylee Fears Talawanda 6’0 Forward

Madison French Lakota East 5’11 Guard

Kendal George Centerville 5’9 Guard

Madison Greene Pickerington Central 5’6 Guard

Tomi Hinkle Fairland 5’7 Guard

Rylee Leonard Eastern Brown 5’7 Guard

Zy’Aira Miller Walnut Hills 5’6 Guard

Miah O’Toole Milford 5’10 Guard

Carly Prows Mason 6’1 Forward

Gabby Razzano Mason 6’2 Forward

Rylee Sagester Tri Village 5’7 Guard

Savannah Smith Lakota East 6’0 Forward

Jariah Steele Colerain 5’10 Forward

Anna Swisshelm West Clermont 6’0 Forward

Head Coach: Dan Wallace, Lakota East

Asst. Coach: Steve Green, Kings

KENTUCKY GIRLS ALL-STARS

PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL HT POSITION

Grace Brewer Walton Verona 5’10 Guard

Jazmin Chambers Franklin County 5’11 Forward

Haley Dillman Bullitt Central 5’10 Guard

Haven Ford Rowan County 5’6 Guard

Taylor Guess Crittenden County 5’9 Guard

Abby Holtman Ryle 6’0 Guard

Courtney Hoskins Leslie County 5’7 Guard

Noelle Hubert Notre Dame 5’11 Guard

Sanaa Jackson Paris 5’8 Forward

Whitney Lind Cooper 6’2 Forward

Love Mays Danville 5’8 Guard

Desiree Tandy Danville 6’0 Forward

Destiny Thomas McCracken County 6’0 Forward

Saniah Thomas Pendleton County 6’1

Forward Jakayla Thompson Manual 5’8 Guard

Head Coach: Joey Thacker, Franklin County

Asst. Coach: Judie Mason, Danville

WEEKEND SCHEDULE

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday practices for all four teams at Thomas More, Lloyd Memorial and Boone County high schools.

• FRIDAY: “SLAM JAM NIGHT OF STARS” at Thomas More, 7-9:30 p.m.

• SATURDAY, GIRLS ALL-STAR GAME at TMU, 5 p.m.

• SATURDAY, BOYS ALL-STAR GAME at TMU, 7 p.m.