Roger Babik, founder of Master Provisions, receives NKY Chamber’s Community Award for his service















The NKY Chamber presented Roger Babik, founder and past president of Master Provisions, with the NKY Community Award on Tuesday.

The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.

Founded by Babik in 1994, Master Provisions is a faith-based organization that “exists to feed the hungry, clothe the poor and care for at-risk children in the U.S. and around the world.” The organization collaborates with more than 200 local partners, supports eight international ministries, is home to several thousand registered volunteers and helps more than 68,000 people each month.

Master Provisions began addressing local hunger needs in 2013, adding a special needs life skills training program in 2014. Babik will retire from Master Provisions in the second half of 2023 after nearly 30 years of service.

“Roger has not only dutifully served Northern Kentucky but thousands of people around the globe with his work at Master Provisions, helping to truly serve and make our world a better place for so many worthy individuals,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President. “A sheer look at the numbers reveals the extent of not only the reach Master Provisions has but showcases the power of Northern Kentucky’s impact upon the world. We are extremely grateful to Roger for providing so many opportunities for people through his Florence-based operation and extending that sense of classic southern hospitality worldwide for so many years.”

An ordained pastor, Babik has won several awards over the course of his work with Master Provisions, including the 2022 Outstanding Alumni Award from Milligan University in Johnson City, Tenn., this past October. He is also Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky 2022 Large Nonprofit Executive of the Year.

In addition to his work at Master Provisions, he also serves on several committees and organizations including Chair of the Community Service Team for Florence Rotary, board member of the Boone County Business Administration, and the Leadership Team member of Covington Business Council Connects.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.