Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects underway this week — beware delays, closings















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on the projects happening this week and advises motorist to be cautious and look for delays and closings.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Simon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A nightly lane closure will be in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017 will allow Duke Energy to install a gas line. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) 15.2 – 15.3 mile marker – The new concrete median has been installed at this location and the associated closures are now removed. There will be temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on KY 18 westbound in the far-right lane between Cardinal Drive and Commerce Drive. Crews will be working on concrete replacement to extend the right turn lane onto the I-75 northbound ramp. Traffic impact will be minimal.

• Carroll Cropper Memorial Bridge (13.5 – 13.8 mile marker) – The federally-mandated T1 steel inspection on the Carroll Cropper Bridge is underway. Extended lane closures are needed until the inspection is complete and will be in place 24/7 until Friday, April 14. The eastbound section is now complete. The right lane closure is now in place on the westbound section of the bridge.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.



• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.

• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.

• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.





BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, KY 1951 was closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 will begin on Monday, April 17. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) 13.9 mile-marker – a right lane closure will be in place on U.S. 27 northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily until Monday, April 17 to allow crews to construct a right turn lane to a new Starbucks in Cold Springs.





• KY 1121 (Wesley Chapel Road) 0.0 – 2.9 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 1121 between KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) and California Cross Roads. Base failure repairs will take place Thursday, April 6. Resurfacing will follow beginning Monday, April 17. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of early May.

• KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) 8.7 – 11.5 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 10 from Sheanshang Road to KY 735. Base failure repairs will take place Thursday, April 6. Resurfacing will follow beginning Monday, April 17. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of early May.

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) 1 – 1.5 mile marker – Retaining wall repairs will start Monday, April 10 until Monday, April 17 on U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) between Plum Creek Road and Marl Rich Lane. Traffic will be reduced to one while from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Temporary traffic signals on each end of the project will direct traffic around the work zone.

• KY 1566 (Oneonta Road) 0.1 – 1.7 mile-marker – a resurfacing project on KY 1566 between KY 1997 (Stonehouse Road) and KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) will begin Tuesday, April 11. Milling and paving work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, April 14. Flaggers will be used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays or use an alternate route.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work will take place during nighttime hours of 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. the following morning. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.





GRANT COUNTY

• Railroad crossing connecting KY 1560 (Barnes Road) to U.S. 25 (1.1 mile-marker) – There will be a permanent closure of the railroad crossing connecting KY 1560 to U.S. 25. This section of KY 1560 is closed to traffic. The area will be barricaded to allow Norfolk Southern to remove signal equipment and pavement adjacent to the track line. Riegler Blacktop will be completing the rest of the work as awarded by KYTC. Signals and signage will be changed according to the new traffic pattern. Closure of the crossing does not mean loss of access to U.S. 25. Motorists have two safer options – nearby railroad overpasses on Helton Road and Baton Rouge Road. Both are accessed via KY 3025 (Arnie Risen Boulevard). Message boards are in place to notify the public. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

• I-75 Southbound 145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker – road repairs have begun on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. I-75 southbound right lane is closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as crews work on milling, resurfacing, adding guardrail and completing shoulder work. The I-75 northbound right lane will be closed beginning Monday, April 10 during working hours. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions during the day until the project is completed. Occasional double lane closures will be needed during overnight work hours. We will update once overnight operations begin. This project has a completion date of June 15, 2023.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) 0.0 – 1.4 mile-marker – A project to perform maintenance work on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) is in progress. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and KY 16. Maintenance crews will be installing new guardrail beginning Tuesday, April 11 through Wednesday, April 12 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The road will be temporarily closed to through traffic; access will be maintained for local traffic. Motorists are advised to use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 16 as a detour. Waymans Branch Road also is scheduled to be resurfaced in Spring 2023. This project has an expected completion date of Spring 2023.

• KY 2042 (Moffett Road) 1.9 – 4.0 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 2042 from Rector Road to George W Bach Road. Base failure repairs will take place Thursday, April 6. Resurfacing will follow beginning Monday, April 17. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a competition date of early May.

• I-75 Weigh Station – 168 mile-marker – A weigh station will be temporarily closing beginning Monday, April 10 at 5 p.m. The weigh station on I-75 southbound approximately two miles north of Crittenden will be closed for about two weeks as crews make ramp and safety upgrades. Weather permitting, the station will be closed Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 21.



• I-71/75 Texas Turnaround – 0.058 – 0.109 mile-marker – a temporary lane closure will take place on the I-71/75 Texas Turnaround lane on Saturday, April 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Pike Street, and back on to I-71/75 NB. Crews will work to add permanent striping on the road. Work crews will also be on-site Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8 between 10:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. on KY 8 in Covington from Philadelphia Street to the barrier gate of the former I-75 KY 8 on-ramp, and on the I-75 southbound ramp to U.S. 25.



• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – Underway now, just south of Walton, widening of U.S. 25 will resume. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.



• KY 2047 (Marshall Road) 3.1 – 4.0 mile-marker – There will be a road closure on KY 2047 (Marshall Road) starting Monday, April 3, to allow maintenance crews to complete drainage repairs. The closure will be in place on KY 2047 from KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) to Klette Road. The daily closure will continue until Monday, April 24, and will be in place during working hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Emergency vehicles and local property owners will have access. Motorists should seek an alternate route during the closure. Work is weather dependent.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 3549 (Old Monterey Road) 2.3 mile-marker – a culvert replacement project will take place on KY 3549. The project will begin on Monday, April 17. The road will be closed south of Slippery Rock Road. Local traffic will have access to the road up until the road work area. KY 3549 near the road work area is expected to be closed for about one month. Motorists should use U.S. 127 through Owenton as a detour. Message boards are in place to notify motorists of the closure.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY TRIMARC or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. You can follow us on the social media links below.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.