Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects on region’s roads this week; watch for delays, closings















Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on projects underway on the region’s roads this week. Inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances may occur, so this schedule is subject to change without notice. Please be watchful for delays, closings — and road crews.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A nightly lane closure is in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017 to allow Duke Energy to install a gas line. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) Overpass – 15.075 mile-marker – overnight lane and ramp closures will begin Sunday, April 30 as crews continue work on upgraded signage and fencing to the KY 18 overpass at I-71/75. All associated lane/ramp closures will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.From Sunday, April 30 to Tuesday, May 2, crews will close the left two lanes of traffic on I-71/75 northbound and southbound near KY 18. On Tuesday, May 2, crews will close the right two lanes on I-71/75 southbound near KY 18. On Wednesday, May 3, crews will close the right two lanes on I-71/75 northbound near KY 18. On Thursday, May 4, crews will close the Mall Road northbound on-ramp to I-71/75. One eastbound lane on KY 18, and a pedestrian sidewalk will be closed beginning Sunday, April 16 for overpass upgrades. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday, June 6. The eastbound lane, and the sidewalk will only be closed when work crews are present. Work will be Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will also be some lane closures on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-71/75 (mile point 181.15), and the ramps to KY 18. Message boards will warn motorists of upcoming lane closures. Pedestrians needing to cross the overpass (overnight) will be escorted past the worksite by the contractor. Detour: follow marked signage from I-71/75 to Mall Road exit.



• KY 842 (Houston Road) 5.047-6.368 mile points – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 24 on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to KY 1017 (Turfway Road). Work is scheduled to occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane closures should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.





• KY 20 (Petersburg Road) 3.0-6.606 mile points – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 24 on KY 20 from Stone Creek Lane to Market Street. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion will be in place beginning Saturday, April 29 on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.

• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 will begin on Monday, April 17. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• Interstate 471 — overnight ramp closures, and a rolling roadblock will take place beginning Monday, May 1, allowing crews to address pothole patching. All ramp and roadblocks will occur between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. Only one ramp will be closed at any given time. Each ramp closure is anticipated to last around one hour. Monday, May 1: crews will work on I-471 northbound on-ramps in the following order: Southgate (Alexandria Pike), Fort Thomas (Grand Avenue), Memorial Parkway, and Bellevue/Newport. Tuesday, May 2: crews will work on I-471 southbound on-ramps in the following order: Memorial Parkway, Fort Thomas (Grand Avenue), Southgate (Alexandria Pike). Wednesday, May 3: crews will perform a rolling roadblock on I-471 from I-275 (mile point 0.0) to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (mile point 4.8). Rolling roadblocks could last for one-hour at a time. Crews will begin the rolling roadblock on I-471 northbound, and then progress to I-471 southbound. Thursday, May 4: crews will be pothole patching on I-471 southbound and northbound off-ramps: Southgate (Alexandria Pike), Fort Thomas (Grand Avenue), Memorial Parkway, and Bellevue/Newport.



• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) 1.83-5.14 mile point – On Monday, May 1, crews will continue work on U.S. 27 from KY 824 (Race Track Rd.) at mile point 5.14, to KY 1936 (Kenton Station Rd) at mile point 3.38. Work is expected to take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Road crews will have single lane closures set up on U.S. 27 northbound and southbound. This part of the project will be finished Monday, May 1. A microsurface paving project will begin Thursday, April 4 on U.S. 27 from Marl-Rich Lane to near the intersection of KY 824/Race Track Road. Work is expected to occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Single lane closures will take place throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will remain open in each direction at all times. Occasionally, crews may be required to stop traffic at an intersection for a short period of time. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.

• I-275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – Ohio State Line – A three lane shift will take place Wednesday, April 26 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shift will require the Kellogg Avenue (Ohio) on-ramp to I-275 westbound to be temporarily closed. Lane closures will take place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Combs-Hehl Bridge beginning Tuesday, April 11 for the federally mandated T-1 steel inspection. The project has an estimated completition date mid-May to early June.



• KY 1121 (Wesley Chapel Road) 0.0 – 2.9 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 1121 between KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) and California Cross Roads. Base failure repairs will take place Thursday, April 6. Resurfacing is now underway. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of early May.

• KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) 8.7 – 11.5 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 10 from Sheanshang Road to KY 735. Base failure repairs will take place Thursday, April 6. Resurfacing will follow beginning Monday, April 17. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a completion date of early May.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023. I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A partial reopening of two lanes of traffic will take place on Friday May 26. Between that date, and the Nov. 2023 compeltion date, crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.



GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound 145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker – road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. The I-75 southbound middle and right lanes will be closed while crews work overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are working on milling, resurfacing, adding guardrail and completing shoulder work. The I-75 northbound right lane will be closed during working hours. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions during the day until the project is completed. Occasional double lane closures will be needed during overnight work hours. We will update once overnight operations begin. This project has a completion date of June 15, 2023.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) 0.4 – 1.75 mile-marker – A project to perform maintenance work on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) is in progress. Crews will begin a resurfacing project on Tuesday, May 2. One lane of traffic will be maintained with flaggers at both ends of the work zone. Crews will be on-site from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with an estimated completion date of Friday, May 5. Motorists are advised to use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 16 as a detour.

• KY 2042 (Moffett Road) 1.9 – 4.0 mile-marker – a resurfacing project is in progress on KY 2042 from Rector Road to George W Bach Road. Resurfacing will begin Wednesday, April 26 through Friday, May 5. Work will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Weather permitting, the project has a competition date of early May.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – Widening of U.S. 25 just south of Walton. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.



• KY 2047 (Marshall Road) 3.1 – 4.0 mile-marker – This work is now complete.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 3549 (Old Monterey Road) 2.3 mile-marker – a culvert replacement project will take place on KY 3549. The project will begin on Monday, April 17. The road will be closed south of Slippery Rock Road. Local traffic will have access to the road up until the road work area. KY 3549 near the road work area is expected to be closed for about one month. Motorists should use U.S. 127 through Owenton as a detour. Message boards are in place to notify motorists of the closure.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.