Road report: KYTC District 6 reports all new projects taking place this week; be mindful of delays, closings















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports all new projects taking place in the 11 county district this week. Watch for delays and closings.

BOONE COUNTY:

• KY 8 (Fourth Street) Bridge 6.65 mile-marker – A bridge inspection will take place starting Monday, April 17 on the Fourth Street Bridge between Newport and Covington. Work will be done between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and should last for a few days. All lanes of traffic and sidewalks will remain open as crews inspect the bridge.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) 15.2 – 15.3 mile-marker – The new concrete median has been installed at this location and the associated closures are now removed. There will be temporary lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on KY 18 westbound in the far-right lane between Cardinal Drive and Commerce Drive until Friday, April 21. Crews will be working on concrete replacement to extend the right turn lane onto the I-75 northbound ramp. Traffic impact will be minimal.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) Overpass — 15.075 mile-marker mile-marker — one eastbound lane on KY 18, and a pedestrian sidewalk is closed (began Sunday, April 16) for overpass upgrades. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday, June 6. The eastbound lane, and the sidewalk will only be closed when work crews are present. Work will be Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. There will also be some lane closures on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-71/75 (mile point 181.15), and the ramps to KY 18. Message boards will warn motorists of upcoming lane closures. Pedestrians needing to cross the overpass (overnight) will be escorted past the worksite by the contractor.

Detour: follow marked signage from I-71/75 to Mall Road exit.



• Carroll Cropper Memorial Bridge (13.5 – 13.8 mile-marker) – The project, and lane closures concluded on Friday, April 14.

CAMPBELL COUNTY:

• Interstate 275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – Ohio State Line –lane closures will take place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Combs-Hehl Bridge beginning Tuesday, April 11. On Tuesday, one westbound lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Friday, April 14, the far left eastbound lane will be closed for several weeks then switch to the westbound lane. We will advise once that switch has been made. The project has an estimated completition date mid-May to early June.



• KY 1566 (Oneonta Road) 0.1 – 1.7 mile-marker – a resurfacing project on KY 1566 between KY 1997 (Stonehouse Road) and KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) is underway. Milling and paving work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Friday, April 21. Flaggers will be used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. Expect minor delays or use an alternate route.

GALLATIN COUNTY:

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023. I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A partial reopening of two lanes of traffic is underway. Nov. 2023 is the completion date; crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times.

KENTON COUNTY:

• KY 3716 (Waymans Branch Road) 0.0 – 1.4 mile-marker – A project to perform maintenance work on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) is in progress. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and KY 16. Maintenance crews will be installing new guardrail beginning Tuesday, April 11. The road will be closed to through traffic while workers are present between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project is expected to be completed Tuesday, April 18. The road will be temporarily closed to through traffic; access will be maintained for local traffic. Motorists are advised to use KY 17 to KY 1501 to KY 16 as a detour.

• KY 16 (Taylor Mill Road) 13.4 mile point – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 17 on KY 16 near the intersection of Magellan Way and Mason Road. The far right southbound lane will be closed before and after the intersection. Crews will work in the area from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The lane closure will be in place until Wednesday April 19 at 4 p.m., when the project is scheduled to be completed.

