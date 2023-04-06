Resurfacing projects to affect traffic on several Campbell County roads starting Thursday















Two resurfacing projects are set to begin in Campbell County Thursday that will affect traffic patterns for the next several weeks.

The first location is on KY 1121 (Wesley Chapel Road) between KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) and California Cross Roads (mile points 0.0 to 2.9). The second location is on KY 10 (Flagg Springs Pike) from Sheanshang Road to KY 735 (mile points 8.7 to 11.5).

Project work will be done in two phases. On Thursday, the contractor will repair base failures on the route. On Monday, April 17, resurfacing work will begin.

Work is expected to take place during daytime working hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers and a pilot car will be on site for traffic control.

Motorists should exercise caution and watch for construction personnel and equipment entering and leaving the work zone.

This project is anticipated to be completed by early May.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet