Registrations open for NKY Chamber’s Encounter NKY for young professionals newer to region















The Northern Kentucky Chamber is now accepting registrations for Encounter NKY, its talent retention program designed for young professionals and/or those who are newer to the region.

Encounter NKY is a two-and-a-half-day program that focuses on helping participants develop a greater sense of belonging to the community.

Participants will encounter what makes NKY unique and learn about the region’s economy, vibrancy, health, state and local government, and why Northern Kentucky is the perfect place to call home. They will also establish relationships with local business and community leaders and build their professional and personal networks.

“This is a program that showcases the magic of the Northern Kentucky Metro to young professionals who are newer to the region. Companies who invest in these types of programs, build a strong culture that attracts and retains top talent,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “The whole purpose of Encounter NKY is to continue supporting talent attraction and retention within the region while building our region’s leadership pipeline with young leaders who add value to our community.”

Michael Orr, Director of Development at Gateway Community and Technical College and spring ’23 Encounter NKY cohort member has enjoyed the connections he’s made throughout Encounter NKY.

“Encounter NKY has been an excellent experience for me. As a new Northern Kentuckian, I have learned so much about my home on the local, regional and state level,” said Orr. “The sessions gave me an opportunity to meet and learn from an impressive variety of leaders in my community and opened me up to so many new aspects of my Northern Kentucky home. I can’t recommend this program highly enough for any young professional in the region who wants to learn more about where they live and get involved in their community.”

Applicants will have their choice of three cohort dates:

• June 14-16th, 2023

• October 11-13th, 2023

• March 2024 (Dates TBA)

Young professionals must have the full support of the company/organization they represent to participate. Applications for Encounter NKY are available online at www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter and individuals interested in the June ’23 cohort must apply by Friday, May 5, 2023.

If selected, tuition is $900 for NKY Chamber members and $1,250 for future members. There is a $50 non-refundable registration fee.

“On the registration form, we ask all participants to rank the cohort dates in the order of personal preference. However, our goal is to always create a diverse and inclusive cohort so you may be asked to participate in a cohort outside of your top choice,” Denham explained.

The NKY Chamber’s goal is to build an inclusive business community across all programs. Everyone has a seat at the table. Cohorts will be limited to 25 participants as we seek individuals who will contribute to building a welcoming and inclusive environment for all. Given the limited class size, early registration is encouraged.